Photos: Betty Gilpin Meets the Press Ahead of Run in OH, MARY!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Oh, Mary! has found its next Mary! Emmy Award-nominated actor Betty Gilpin will take over the role of Mary Todd Lincoln, succeeding Cole Escola, who also wrote the play.

Gilpin begins performances on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 for a limited 8-week engagement through Sunday, March 16, 2025. Ahead of her run, she met the press at a recent event and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos below!

Oh, Mary! marks Gilpin's Broadway debut, but she is no stranger to the stage, having appeared Off Broadway in Atlantic Theater Company’s 2015 production of I’m Gonna Pray For You So Hard, Signature Theatre’s 2012 production of Heartless, and more.

Oh, Mary! follows a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination, alongside Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Peter Smith, Hannah Solow, and Martin Landry completing the company. The entire production is directed by Sam Pinkleton. Oh, Mary! is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas