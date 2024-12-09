Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 9, 2024

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 9, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 9, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend: 

But first...

Today's Call Sheet:

Sunday, December 15
The Notebook closes on Broadway
The Roommate closes on Broadway

Voting Open for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
by BWW Awards
Voting is now open for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.. (more...)



 

16 Broadway Shows Will Close in the Next Two Months; Get Your Tickets Now
by Sidney Paterra
Winter is always a dark time for Broadway... literally. A whopping 16 shows will close for good in the next two months... but this isn't such a surprise.. (more...)



 

Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 10
by BWW News Desk
BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students, has revealed the top 10 for the High School and College competitions!

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Photos: Donny Osmond, Christina Bianco & More in JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at the 2024 /2025 tour of the London Palladium production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, featuring Donny Osmond as Pharaoh (Edinburgh only), Christina Bianco as Narrator and Adam Filipe as Joseph. See photos!. (more...

WICKED Score Album by Stephen Schwartz and John Powell Now Streaming
by Josh Sharpe
Let us rejoicify! The official album featuring Stephen Schwartz and John Powell's score from the new Wicked movie is now available to stream. The album contains all of the instrumental underscoring written for the film. Listen to it here!. (more...)

Mike Bindeman Joins BACK TO THE FUTURE Tour as George McFly
by Stephi Wild
Mike Bindeman will join the North American Tour of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical as George McFly. Bindeman will assume the role in January as Burke Swanson departs the company. . (more...)

Betty Buckley, Cole Escola, Ruthie Ann Miles, and More Join Broadway Cares' RED BUCKET FOLLIES
by Stephi Wild
Broadway stars and productions will come together next week for Red Bucket Follies, a performance celebrating six weeks of in-theater fundraising for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. . (more...)

Review Roundup: THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Opens in London
by Aliya Al-Hassan
The Devil Wears Prada, a new musical, based on the blockbuster film and bestselling novel, has strutted into London’s Dominion Theatre. What did the critics think?. (more...)

Video: Adam Lambert Performs 'I Don't Care Much' From CABARET
by Stephi Wild
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club has released a music video and single of GRAMMY Award nominee Adam Lambert singing “I Don't Care Much” from the production, by John Kander and Fred Ebb. Watch here!. (more...

Video: Chris Martin Honors Dick Van Dyke's 99th Birthday with 'All My Love' Tribute
by Josh Sharpe
Dick Van Dyke and Chris Martin of Coldplay are celebrating the legendary entertainer's 99th birthday with a new music video cover of All My Love, from Coldplay's tenth studio album Moon Music. The video, filmed at Van Dyke's California home, sees the performer surrounded by family and memorabilia spanning six decades of his career. Watch it here!. (more...)

