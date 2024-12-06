16 Broadway Shows Will Close in the Next Two Months; Get Your Tickets Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Winter is always a dark time for Broadway... literally. A whopping 16 shows will close for good in the next two months... but this isn't such a surprise. Winter is always a popular time for Broadway shows to conclude both open-ended runs and previously announced limited engagements. Last year at this time, 12 Broadway shows closed in the early months of 2024, and 15 in 2023.

Below, check out the full list, organized by date and stay in the know on the 21 new shows that are set to open in 2025. And, get your tickets before they close!

December 8, 2024

Water for Elephants: The circus packs it up after a 10-month stint at the Imperial Theatre. A national tour will launch in Baltimore, MD at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center in the Fall of 2025.

Tammy Faye: After just two months at the newly renovated Palace Theatre, Tammy's sermon comes to an end. Future plans for the musical have not been announced.

December 15, 2024

The Notebook: This love story's final chapter is about to conclude. The musical will launch a North American Tour in fall 2025 from Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Roommate: This limited engagement plays its final performance with its two superstar leading ladies in tow- Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow.

Swept Away: Following just two months at the Longacre Theatre, The Avett Brothers musical strums its final chord. Future plans have not been announced.

December 22, 2024

The Hills of California: Jez Butterworth's acclaimed new play conludes its limited run at the Broadhurst Theatre.

January 4, 2025

Elf: The holidays can't last forever, and neither can Elf. This revival will conclude its limited run in the first days of 2025.

January 5, 2025

Back to the Future: Time has caught up with Back to the Future. The new musical is already touring the US and will soon open in Germany in the 2025-2026 season.

Suffs: The march keeps marching, but Suffs will not. Shaina Taub's Tony-winning musical will launch its national tour at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre in September 2025.

January 12, 2025

Stereophonic: This band's days are numbered. After several extensions, the reigning Best Play at last takes it final bow.

January 19, 2025

Our Town: Last call in Grover's Corners! Thornton Wilder's beloved classic, which stars heavy-hitters like Jim Parsons and Katie Holmes, concludes its limited run after five months onstage.

Eureka Day: This limited run plays its final performances at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

February 2, 2025

Cult of Love: It's like they always say... all good cults must come to an end. Leslye Headland's play concludes at the Hayes Theatre.

Left on Tenth: Starring Julianna Margulies and Peter Gallagher, Delia Ephron's Left on Tenth is taking a turn off of the James Earl Jones stage.

February 16, 2025

Romeo + Juliet: A glooming peace this day with it brings. This Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor-led classic takes its final bow... and parting is such sweet sorrow.

All In: Comedy About Love: The new play has its last laugh when this limited enagement concludes at the Hudson Theatre.