Video: Chris Martin Honors Dick Van Dyke's 99th Birthday with 'All My Love' Tribute

We're not crying, you're crying. Dick Van Dyke and Chris Martin of Coldplay are celebrating the legendary entertainer's 99th birthday with a new music video cover of All My Love, from Coldplay's tenth studio album Moon Music.

The video, filmed at Van Dyke's California home, sees the performer surrounded by family and memorabilia spanning six decades of his career, which include a Tony-Award-winning performance in Broadway's Bye Bye Birdie and the acclaimed 1964 film Mary Poppins. He has also won several Emmys for his work in television.

Van Dyke emphasizes how lucky he has been throughout his long career and isn't worried about the future. “I am acutely aware that I can go any day now,” Van Dyke says in the video. “But I don’t know why it doesn’t concern me. I’m not afraid of it. I have that feeling totally against anything intellectual I have that I am going to be all right.” Watch the beautiful tribute here.

Last night, Dick Van Dyke and Chris Martin visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about their collaboration ahead of Van Dyke's 99th birthday on December 13. Watch it below.