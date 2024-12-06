Betty Buckley, Cole Escola, Ruthie Ann Miles, and More Join Broadway Cares' RED BUCKET FOLLIES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway stars and productions will come together next week for Red Bucket Follies, a performance celebrating six weeks of in-theater fundraising for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The performances are at 4:30 pm on Monday, December 9, and at 2 pm on Tuesday, December 10, at Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre. A limited number of tickets, starting at $40, are available now.

Red Bucket Follies will feature special guests Darlesia Cearcy, Kim Exum, Dionne Figgins, Jennie Harney-Fleming and James Monroe Igelhart (A Wonderful World); Cole Escola (Oh, Mary!); Julie Halston and Jim Parsons (Our Town); Josh Lamon, Christopher Sieber and Michelle Williams (Death Becomes Her); Ruthie Ann Miles (McNeal); Javier Muñoz (Hamilton); Nicole Scherzinger and David Thaxton (Sunset Boulevard); and Max von Essen (Chicago). Tony Award winner Betty Buckley will make a special appearance to celebrate Broadway Cares' newest addition to its Broadway Legends ornament series, which honors Buckley's triumphant turn as Grizabella in Cats.

Broadway shows set to share original songs, skits and dances at Red Bucket Follies include Back to the Future: The Musical, Hamilton, Hell's Kitchen, The Lion King, Six, Suffs, Titanique and Wicked, as well as the Grammy Award-winning choir Broadway Inspirational Voices. Representing Dancers Responding to AIDS, Parsons Dance will share the joyful and effervescent “Whirlaway.”

A panel of distinguished judges will award best presentation honors at Tuesday's performance. This year's judges are Tom Francis (Sunset Boulevard); Nikki M. James and Shaina Taub (Suffs); Kimberly Marable and Bianca Marroquin (Chicago); Mary Kate Morrissey and Alexandra Socha (Wicked); Bebe Neuwirth and Steven Skybell (Cabaret); and Conrad Ricamora (Oh, Mary!). Also joining the panel are Wayne Vincent, Gary Wendlandt and Peg Wendlandt, who won their judging spots by bidding on exclusive VIP packages at the 38th annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction in September.

Ultimate Broadway buff Seth Rudetsky, host of SiriusXM's “On Broadway” channel, returns to lead the festivities for the 14th year. The opening number is directed, choreographed and conceived by Andrew Turteltaub. The show also will include a number directed and choreographed by Chaz Wolcott honoring the national touring shows that participated in the fall fundraising.

Red Bucket Follies will be directed by Jason Trubitt with Bernadette Schoenborn serving as production stage manager and Ted Arthur as music director.

Red Bucket Follies showcases ensemble members and special guests with original songs, skits and dances. Awards are given on Tuesday to the best presentation and for the top fundraising Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring shows for the six weeks' efforts.

Since 1989, the 32 editions of Red Bucket Follies (originally called Gypsy of the Year) have raised $98.9 million to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has awarded more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts, the HIV/AIDS Initiative and the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative. Broadway Cares provides annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance. At times of crisis, Broadway Cares also awards one-time humanitarian grants to provide emergency aid across the US and around the world.