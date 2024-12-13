Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 13, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 13, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:



Today's Call Sheet: Sunday, December 15

The Notebook closes on Broadway

The Roommate closes on Broadway

Review Roundup: CULT OF LOVE Opens On Broadway Starring Zachary Quinto, Shailene Woodley and More

by A.A. Cristi

Leslye Headland’s CULT OF LOVE opens on Broadway tonight at the Hayes Theatre! The new play directed by Trip Cullman, takes audiences inside a rocky holiday gathering with a star studded cast Read the reviews for Cult of Love on Broadway!

Exclusive: Joe Iconis Is Throwing a Christmas Extravaganza at 54 Below

by Joey Mervis

The Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza is back to sleigh another day. The iconic holiday tradition is coming back to 54 Below for the 14th time! Joe and his merry band of musical theater punks descend on every square inch of 54 Below with their legendary holiday tradition that brings their insane celebration of all things red and green back to the heart of the theater district.

Video: Inside the SOUTH PACIFIC Reunion Concert

by Joey Mervis

Monday night was some enchanted evening indeed at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre, where the cast of the acclaimed 2008 revival of South Pacific reunited to benefit Lincoln Center Theatre. Watch in this video as the cast reunites and reminisces.. (more...)

WAITRESS Live Capture Will Stream on National Theatre at Home Next Year

by Stephi Wild

Three new shows will be part of National Theatre at Home's streaming service in 2025. The recently announced productions include Coriolanus, Death of England, and Waitress.. (more...)

Review Roundup: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT UK Tour Featuring Donny Osmond

by Stephi Wild

Performances are now underway for the UK tour of the London Palladium production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, featuring Donny Osmond as Pharaoh. Read the reviews here!. (more...)

Patti LuPone Shares Her Thoughts on SUNSET BOULEVARD Revival: 'I Was Energized'

by Michael Major

Pattu LuPone has shared her long-awaited thoughts on the current revival of Sunset Boulevard. Watch a video that reveals her thoughts on the musical, which she says she 'loved' and labeled Nicole Scherzinger as 'stunning.'. (more...)

Lin-Manuel Miranda Casts Doubt on HAMILTON Movie

by Josh Sharpe

Don't expect a Hamilton movie anytime soon. Despite the enormous success of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway musical, the creator explains why he is hesitant to bring it to the big screen. . (more...)

International WICKED Star Willemijn Verkaik Lends Voice to Idina Menzel in German & Dutch Film Dubs

by Joshua Wright

Willemijn Verkaik has once again lent her powerful voice to Idina Menzel in the German and Dutch adaptations of the Wicked film. Verkaik, who originated the role of Elphaba in the Dutch and German productions, returns to OZ dubbing a cameo sequence during 'One Short Day.'. (more...)

Shoshana Bean to Star in Sarah Silverman's THE BEDWETTER at Arena Stage

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Grammy and Tony-nominated singer, songwriter, and actress Shoshana Bean will lead Arena Stage's upcoming production of Sarah Silverman’s The Bedwetter – A New Musical. Learn more!. (more...)

WICKED Receives 11 Critics Choice Award Nominations; Full List!

by Stephi Wild

Wicked is racking up nominations as one of the most-nominated films of the year for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. Wicked, along with Conclave, lead this year’s film contenders, having earned 11 nominations each.. (more...)

