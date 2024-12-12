Review Roundup: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT UK Tour Featuring Donny Osmond

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Performances are now underway for the UK tour of the London Palladium production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, featuring Donny Osmond as Pharaoh (Edinburgh only), Christina Bianco as Narrator and Adam Filipe as Joseph. The 2025 tour began performances at the Edinburgh Playhouse for a Christmas season on 3 December and plays in the Scottish capital until 29 December. Read the reviews as they come in below!

Playing all dates across the tour are Christina Bianco as Narrator and Adam Filipe as Joseph. Christina Bianco is a two-time Drama Desk Award nominee, who made her West End debut starring in the Menier Chocolate Factory’s production of Forbidden Broadway at the Vaudeville Theatre. She captured international acclaim as a YouTube sensation with her ‘diva’ impression videos gaining over 25 million views and more recently delighted audiences as Glinda in The Wizard of Oz at The London Palladium. Adam Filipe’s credits include Titanic The Musical (UK Tour); Prince Of Egypt, Original West End Cast and Les Misérables (Queens Theatre). Concert Credits: vocalist for Lea Salonga: Stage, Screen & Everything In Between (UK Tour) and Houdini in Side Show: in Concert (London Palladium).

Released as a concept album in 1969, the stage version of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is by Tim Rice (lyrics) and Andrew Lloyd Webber (music). The musical has been performed hundreds of thousands of times including multiple runs in the West End and on Broadway and international tours in over 80 countries worldwide. Featuring much-loved pop and musical theatre classics, including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door, There’s One More Angel In Heaven and Go, Go, Go, Joseph, the London Palladium production received a rapturous reception during its 2019 and 2021 summer seasons, ahead of its first major UK tour in 2022.

Neil Cooper, The Herald: Osmond’s prodigal’s return is a rites of passage of sorts in Laurence Connor’s well drilled larger than life production of Rice and Lloyd Webber’s biblically inspired concoction. ... The show’s 57 varieties of pop pastiche make for an epic selection box of ecclesiastically inclined bangers, brought to life on Morgan Large’s maximalist set by way of Joann M. Hunter’s slick choreography. Vintage sounding showtunes, a barn dance hoedown, French chanson and even an energetic cheerleader routine are all in the mix.

