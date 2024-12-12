Shoshana Bean to Star in Sarah Silverman's THE BEDWETTER at Arena Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grammy and Tony-nominated singer, songwriter, and actress Shoshana Bean will lead Arena Stage's upcoming production of Sarah Silverman’s The Bedwetter – A New Musical. Following a run in Alicia Keys’ Tony Award-winning Hell’s Kitchen, Bean will make her Arena Stage debut as Sarah’s mother, Beth Ann, when the production makes its premiere in the nation’s capital February 4 – March 16, 2025, in the Kreeger Theater. The production’s full cast and creative team will be announced in January 2025.



“This project and this team grabbed my heart in a very special and unique way,” shared Bean. “I’m so excited to be in the room with them and honored to get to be a part of telling this equally heartbreaking and hilarious story.”



From embodying legendary Broadway characters like Elphaba in Wicked and Jenna in Waitress, to her Grammy and Tony-nominated turns in Mr. Saturday Night and Hell’s Kitchen, Bean has lent her voice to some of Broadway’s most iconic titles. She has a track record of sold-out concerts and theaters across the globe. As a recording artist, her six independent studio albums and EPs have landed her among iTunes and Billboard charts’ finest, including #1 on Billboard’s Jazz Chart for her album Spectrum.



Sarah Silverman’s The Bedwetter – A New Musical follows ten-year-old Sarah as she faces a new school, her parents’ divorce, and an embarrassing secret you’ll never guess (unless you read the title). The new musical had its world premiere Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company in 2022. See what the critics said about the production! Directed by Tony nominee Anne Kauffman (Mary Jane), the production enjoyed a twice-extended run. Kauffman will return to helm the Arena Stage production.

“Shoshana’s prismatic rendering of Beth Ann Silverman is absolutely staggering,” raved Kauffman. “I cannot wait for DC audiences to witness her performance! Her wit, vulnerability, and edge are astonishing. And then to hear her sing…it’s nothing short of sublime.”



About Shoshana Bean



Shoshana Bean was most recently seen starring in Alicia Keys’ new hit Broadway musical, Hell’s Kitchen. Her portrayal of Jersey earned Shoshana her second Grammy Award nomination, second Tony Award nomination, a Drama League Award nomination, and a Drama Desk nomination. Her performance in The Public Theater’s Hell’s Kitchen Off-Broadway production earned her a Lucille Lortel Award nomination. In 2022, she received Tony, Grammy, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League nominations for her starring role as Susan Young opposite Billy Crystal in Broadway’s Mr. Saturday Night. She previously starred on Broadway as the first replacement for Elphaba in Wicked and as Jenna in Waitress.

Her six independent studio albums and EPs have landed her on top of the iTunes and Billboard charts, including the peak position of #1 on the Billboard Jazz Chart. She has sold out concerts around the globe and lent her voice to countless films and television shows, including The Boys, Sing, Sing 2, Enchanted, Jersey Boys, Glee, and Galavant.

Shoshana made her Broadway debut in the original cast of Hairspray, appeared Off-Broadway in the 2000 revival of Godspell, and in Songs for a New World at City Center Encores!. She won an IRNE Award for her performance as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl and earned a Jeff Award nomination for her portrayal of CeeCee Bloom in the pre-Broadway musical production of Beaches. She has appeared in Bloodline, Bill Ted Face the Music, Great Performances: Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway’s Best, and filmed a solo concert special for PBS.