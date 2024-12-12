Lin-Manuel Miranda Casts Doubt on HAMILTON Movie

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Don't expect a Hamilton movie anytime soon. Despite the enormous success of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway musical, the creator is hesitant to bring it to the big screen.

"You know, for me, I've always said I'm so proud of how Thomas Kail is able to capture Hamilton at the [Richard Rodgers Theatre]," Miranda said in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"Everyone in the world can see that on Disney+, and it would take a really good vision from a director to convince me that Hamilton could be adapted, because these things aren't easy! Wicked took twenty years, it took a long time! [Hamilton's] 10th anniversary is next year. So, give it ten years."

Despite not being convinced of a film vision thus far, Miranda says he hasn't completely ruled out an adaptation, even if there isn't one in development.

Previously, Miranda worked with Wicked director Jon M. Chu to adapt In the Heights, Miranda's first musical, into a feature film. Debuting in 2021, the cast includes Anthony Ramos, Leslie Grace, Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Olga Meridez, and Jimmy Smits.

About Hamilton

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

Photo Credit: Disney+