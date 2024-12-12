WAITRESS Live Capture Will Stream on National Theatre at Home Next Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The live capture of Broadway's Waitress will be available to stream through National Theatre at Home's streaming service in 2025.

The long-awaited film will be joined on the streaming service by two other productions in 2025, also including Coriolanus and Death of England.

About Waitress

Waitress, starring Sara Bareilles as Jenna, is headed to NT at Home on 14 February. The production was filmed in New York in 2021. It was directed for the screen by Brett Sullivan, and the stage show is directed by Diane Paulus.

Waitress is a musical with music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson. It is based on the 2007 film, written and directed by Adrienne Shelly. It tells the story of Jenna Hunterson, a baker and waitress in an abusive relationship with her husband, Earl. After Jenna unexpectedly becomes pregnant with Earl, she begins an affair with her obstetrician, Jim Pomatter. Looking for ways out of her troubles, and at the urging of her friends, she enters a pie baking contest, seeing its grand prize as her chance.

About Coriolanus

Coriolanus is coming to the platform on 2 January. The production ran last year, directed by National Theatre Associate Lyndsey Turner and featuring David Oyelowo in the titular role.

Unrivalled in the art of war, undefeated on the field of battle, Coriolanus is Rome’s greatest soldier. When a legendary victory brings the opportunity of high office, he is persuaded to stand for election. But while populist politicians tell the people what they want to hear, Coriolanus refuses to play the game. As Rome’s most celebrated warrior becomes its most dangerous enemy, the future of the city and its hero hangs in the balance.

About Death of England

All three Death of England plays are coming to NT at Home on 9 January. Clint Dyer and Roy Williams' trio of plays are connected but can also be viewed separately. Thomas Coombes stars in Death of England: Michael, Paapa Essiedu appears in Death of England: Delroy, and Erin Doherty and Sharon Duncan-Brewster lead Death of England: Closing Time.