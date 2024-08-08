Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 8, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 8, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Illinoise closes on Broadway

Whoopi Goldberg To Star As 'Miss Hannigan' When ANNIE Tour Hits NYC This Holiday Season

by A.A. Cristi

The iconic Tony Award-winning musical ANNIE is returning to Chicago and New York City this holiday season with a limited three-week engagement at The Chicago Theatre from November 12 through December 1 and a limited five-week engagement at The Theater at Madison Square Garden from December 4, 2024 through January 5, 2025.

Broadway By Design: CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL

by Nicole Rosky

In Broadway by Design, BroadwayWorld is shining a spotlight on the stellar designs of this season, show by show. Today, we continue with the Tony-winning scenic designer of Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Rachel Hauck.

Video: Aaron Lazar Is Embracing His Impossible Dream and Staying Positive in the Face of ALS

by Joey Mervis

Two and a half years ago, Aaron Lazar, star of such beloved Broadway shows as Les Miserables, The Last Ship, The Light in the Piazza, and many more, was diagnosed with ALS. When he went public with the news in January, Lazar was met with resounding support from the Broadway community that has become a second family. Now that family has shown up to make a dream come true. Watch in this video.

Cast Set For New Tour of HADESTOWN

by Stephi Wild

Following its first successful tour, a new tour of Hadestown will launch this October. Over 40 dates have been announced at this time, with performances beginning October 3, 2024, at the Palace Theatre in Waterbury, CT. Learn more about the cast here!

Norbert Leo Butz & More to Star in VLADIMIR at MTC

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Manhattan Theatre Club has revealed the initial cast for the world premiere of Vladimir. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.

AJ Holmes, Sasha Hutchings, and More Join FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: Merrily We Stole A Song

by Stephi Wild

The cast has been announced for the Off-Broadway premiere of Gerard Alessandrini's FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: Merrily We Stole A Song, which opens on Thursday, September 19th. Learn more about the cast here!

Rachel Zegler, Jordan Fisher, John Gallagher Jr. & More Will Join Darren Criss for Elsie Fest 2024

by Nicole Rosky

The full line-up has been announced for Elsie Fest 2024 and we have all of the details!

Review Roundup: NINE Opens at the Kennedy Center

by Chloe Rabinowitz

See what the critics are saying about Nine at the Kennedy Center. Read the reviews and learn more about the production.

Anthony Edwards, Susannah Flood, and Amy Warren Will Lead THE COUNTER Off-Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced complete casting for the world-premiere production of The Counter by Meghan Kennedy, directed by David Cromer. Learnm ore about the cast here!

Video: The Wizard Invites You to Oz in New TV Spot for WICKED

by Josh Sharpe

A new TV spot invites you to the Emerald City with Elphaba and Galinda. Titled 'Welcome to Oz,' the brief video features some new shots from the highly-anticipated film including a close look at the invitation from the Wizard himself and some new views of the Yellow Brick Road. Watch the promo!

