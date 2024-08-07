Anthony Edwards, Susannah Flood, and Amy Warren Will Lead THE COUNTER Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Roundabout Theatre Company has announced complete casting for the world-premiere production of The Counter by Meghan Kennedy, directed by David Cromer.

The Counter will feature Anthony Edwards as “Paul,” Susannah Flood as “Katie,” and Amy Warren as “Peg.”

Performances begin September 19, 2024.

Every morning at the local diner in a small town, a waitress refills a regular’s coffee. An unlikely friendship develops and keeps him coming back for more. But when he asks for a shocking favor, it brings to light both of their deepest secrets. The Counter is a funny, surprising, and moving meditation on the everyday connections that can change our lives.

After the success of Too Much, Too Much, Too Many (Roundabout Underground) and Napoli, Brooklyn (Off-Broadway), playwright Meghan Kennedy debuts her next Roundabout commission, The Counter. Directed by Tony Award® winner David Cromer (The Band’s Visit), The Counter marks the Roundabout debuts of Anthony Edwards and Amy Warren. Susannah Flood returns to the Roundabout stage following the Broadway productions of Birthday Candles and The Cherry Orchard.

The creative team for The Counter includes Walt Spangler (Set Designer), Sarah Laux (Costume Designer), Stacey Derosier (Lighting Designer), and Christopher Darbassie (Sound Designer).

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for The Counter are currently available by calling 212.719.1300, or online at roundabouttheatre.org. For groups of 10 or more please call 212-719-9393 x 365 or email groupsales@roundabouttheatre.org.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

The Counter plays Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30PM with Wednesday & Saturday matinees at 2:00PM, and Sunday matinees at 3:00PM. Please visit roundabouttheatre.org for the most up-to-date performance schedule.

BIOGRAPHIES

Anthony Edwards (Paul) is probably best known as Dr. Mark Greene on the series “ER.” Edwards has received four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Edwards has won three Screen Actor's Guild Awards (Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series in 1996 and Best Ensemble Cast in 1998 and 1999.) He won the Golden Globe Award in 1998.In the theater, Edwards was most recently seen in Joshua Harmon’s Prayer for the French Republic. He was also on Broadway in Children of a lesser God, Classic Stage Company’s Month in the Country, WPA Shem Bitterman’s Frozen, Williamstown Theater Festival Harvey and Joyce Carol Oates’s Black Water. Edwards has starred in more than twenty features, including his memorable turn as "Goose" in the blockbuster feature Top Gun. Other feature film credits include; Consumed, Experimenter, Big Sur, Motherhood with Uma Thurman, Flipped directed by Rob Reiner, Zodiac directed by David Fincher, Thunderbirds, Forgotten, Playing by Heart, The Client, Miracle Mile, Mr. North, Hawks, Pet Semetary II, Delta Heat, Landslide, The Sure Thing, Gotcha, Revenge of the Nerds, Heart Like a Wheel, and Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Edwards recently starred in both the Apple series “WeCrashed” and the Netflix mini-series “Inventing Anna,” created by Shonda Rhimes. Other television credits include “Law and Order True Crimes: the Menendez Murders,” “Zero Hour,” “Girls,” “Blue Bloods,” “Billions,” “Northern Exposure,” and “It Takes Two,” as well as the telefilms In Cold Blood, El Diablo, Hometown Boy Makes Good, Going for the Gold: The Bill Johnson Story, High School USA, and The Killing of Randy Webster. Edwards made his feature directing debut with My Dead Boyfriend in 2016. He also directed several episodes of “ER.” Edwards was an Executive Producer of the HBO biopic “Temple Grandin,” which won multiple Emmys and Golden Globes.

Susannah Flood (Katie) most recently delighted television audiences as Amy Schumer’s sister in two seasons on Hulu’s “LIFE & Beth.” Prior to that she was best known for playing fan-favorite Kate Littlejohn in two seasons of the Shondaland/ABC series “For the People.” Other on-screen creditsinclude “Law & Order: SVU,” “Chicago Fire,” “Deadbeat,” and Mary Laws' “Daylight Daycare.” A fixture of the New York theatre scene, Susannah was most recently seen onstage in Staff Meal at Playwright’s Horizons, and also received an Obie Award as part of the cast of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ The Comeuppance at Signature Theatre. On Broadway, she starred in Birthday Candles opposite Debra Messing, and in The Cherry Orchard for Roundabout Theatre Company. Other New York credits include Make Believe (Second Stage), Will Arbery's Plano (Clubbed Thumb), The Effect, Tribes (Barrow Street), Ivo von Hove's Scenes From A Marriage, Love & Information (NYTW) and Mr. Burns (Playwrights Horizons), among others. She holds a BA from UC Berkeley and an MFA from Brown/Trinity.

Amy Warren (Peg) (she/her.) Broadway: August: Osage County (Karen Weston), Act One (Dorothy Parker & others), Sing Street (Penny). Off-Broadway: Adding Machine: A Musical (Drama Desk, Outer Critics, Lortel Nominations for Best Featured Actress in a Musical), Sing Street, Richard Nelson's The Gabriels: Election Year in the Life of One Family (The Public Theatre), Schlemiel the First (TFANA), Melancholy Play: A Chamber Musical by Sarah Ruhl with music & lyrics by Todd Almond (13P). Regional: The Weir, Mother Courage, and others (Steppenwolf); Rabbit Hole, Trojan Women (The Goodman); and Pulp (About Face). Amy fronted the Chicago pop band Tallulah, sings on several Aluminum Group releases, “Marvin Tate’s Family Swim,” Tania Bowers’ “Via Tania,” Amalea Tshilds’ “Painted Tiles,” and The Fun Hit Wonders kids album “Back to Cool,” among others. She wrote and performed the music for the play PULP and wrote the music for Paris by Night at Trinity Rep (both in collaboration with Andre Pluess), and Theater Ooblecks’ Baudelaire in a Box. Film and TV: “The Friend,” Armageddon Time, Mistress America, Gravity, “The Good Wife,” “Law & Order,” and “Boardwalk Empire.” She has voiced hundreds of commercials for tv and radio and voiced different characters for video games such as “Hail to the Chimp,” “Guilty Party,” “Leisure Suit Larry,” and “Stubbs the Zombie”. She can be heard in episodes spanning 2012 to 2023 of the acclaimed podcast “The Truth: Movies for Your Ears,” and several BBC radio plays.