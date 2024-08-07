Rachel Zegler, Jordan Fisher, John Gallagher Jr. & More Will Join Darren Criss for Elsie Fest 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Golden Globe and NBR winner Rachel Zegler (West Side Story, upcoming Romeo + Juliet), global touring artist LIZZY MCALPINE (Older, Five Seconds Flat), Jordan Fisher (Hadestown, Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen), Emmy and Golden Globe-winner Darren Criss (upcoming Maybe Happy Ending, Glee, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Tony Award-winner John Gallagher JR. (upcoming Swept Away, Spring Awakening), Tony and Oscar nominated composer and musician Will Butler (Stereophonic, Her, Arcade Fire), Joy Woods (The Notebook, Little Shop of Horrors, Six The Musical), and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars winner ALASKA THUNDERF*CK ( DRAG: The Musical) are set to perform at this year’s ELSIE FEST on September 8 at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in NY.

Continuing it’s history of showcasing musicals from the stage and screen, this year will also feature upcoming performances and appearances from Broadway shows DEATH BECOMES HER, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, SWEPT AWAY, and DRAG: THE MUSICAL as well as the hit Prime Video animated musical series HAZBIN HOTEL from A24 and FOX’s Bento Box Entertainment.

Marie’s Crisis–a festival favorite and famed West Village piano bar–will return to lead festival wide showtune singalongs.

Tickets start at $49.99 for General Admission and $149.99 for VIP. Tickets to Elsie Fest can be purchased online at ElsieFest.com and AXS. Doors open at 5pm; with performances from 6-10pm. Beer, wine and food will be available throughout the festival grounds.

Touted as “...basically the Coachella of Broadway” by Entertainment Weekly, Elsie Fest is produced by Darren Criss, Ricky Rollins, Eleni Gianulis, Jeff Jernigan, Jordan Roth, Dr. Sidney J. Stern and Corey Lubowich alongside Live Nation.

“We’re very happy to announce that Elsie Fest is coming back this September 8 with a kick-ass lineup of Broadway-inspired artists hailing from the worlds of theater, music, TV, film, and comedy,” said co-founder Criss. “After a two-year absence, I wanted to resurrect our festival with a powerhouse list of performers and match it with an equally exciting new venue. And with so many singular talents on this year's bill, combined with the one-of-a-kind NYC atmosphere of the Rooftop at Pier 17, I think we got the right ingredients together to bring Elsie Fest back with a bang.”

About Elsie Fest:

Founded in 2015, Elsie Fest is Broadway’s music festival, featuring stars of the stage and screen. Past performers include Nick Jonas, Leslie Odom Jr., Cynthia Erivo, Ariana DeBose, Olivia Rodrigo, Sutton Foster, Ingrid Michaelson, Alan Cumming, Rufus Wainwright, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Aaron Tveit, Evan Rachel Wood, Tituss Burgess, Jeremy Jordan, Keala Settle, Megan Hilty, Jason Robert Brown, Michael Feinstein, Gavin Creel, Lea Salonga, Joshua Henry, Auli'i Cravalho, Eva Noblezada, Lea Michele, Lindsay Mendez, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin, among others.

About Death Becomes Her:

Starring Tony Award® nominees Megan Hilty (Wicked, “Smash”), Jennifer Simard (Company, Disaster!), and Christopher Sieber(Spamalot, Company), with Grammy® Award winner Michelle Williams (Destiny’s Child, Chicago), Death Becomes Her, based on the classic 1992 film, is a drop-dead hilarious new musical comedy about friendship, love, and burying the hatchet…again, and again, and again. Life’s a bitch and then you die. Or not! Previews begin October 23rd at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre 205 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036.

About Hazbin Hotel:

Created by Vivienne Medrano, Hazbin Hotel is based on her popular animated pilot, which was released on YouTube in 2019 and quickly gained over 111 million views and a rabid worldwide fan base. The series blends adult humor, unforgettable characters, and catchy musical numbers creating a wholly original and unique world.

Vivienne Medrano serves as executive producer and directed all episodes. Joel Kuwahara and Dana Tafoya-Cameron, and Scott Greenberg (Season One) also serve as executive producers. Hazbin Hotel is produced by Oscar and Emmy winning A24 and FOX Entertainment’s Emmy award-winning animation studio Bento Box Entertainment.

About Swept Away:

From the chart-topping folk-rock band The Avett Brothers comes "a spellbinding tale" (The Washington Post) of shipwreck, salvation and brotherhood set on the high seas. An odyssey of "mythic proportions" (San Francisco Chronicle), Swept Away features a book by Tony Award winner John Logan (Red, Moulin Rouge! The Musical), direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, American Idiot) and choreography by Tony Award nominee David Neumann (Hadestown).

About Maybe Happy Ending:

Emmy® and Golden Globe Award® winner Darren Criss returns to Broadway alongside Helen J Shen in the new romantic musical comedy MAYBE HAPPY ENDING. Winner of the Richard Rodgers Award, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet. Helmed by visionary director and Tony Award® winner Michael Arden (Parade, Once on This Island), with a dazzling scenic design by Dane Laffrey (A Christmas Carol) and book, music, and lyrics by the internationally acclaimed duo Will Aronson and Hue Park, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING is a fresh, original musical about the small things that make any life worth living. Previews begin October 16th at the Belasco Theater, 111 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036.

About DRAG: The Musical:

Written by drag superstar Alaska Thunderf*ck, alongside her longtime musical collaborators, multi-platinum songwriter, Tomas Costanza and chart-topping songstress Ashley Gordon and directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff, DRAG: The Musical garnered rave reviews during its West Coast runs, taking home the BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Award for “Best New Play or Musical” and the Queerties Award for “Live Theater.” Previews begin September 30th at New World Stages, 340 W 50th St, New York, NY 10019.