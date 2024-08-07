Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 7, 2024

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

August 7, 2024

Aug. 07, 2024
This Week's Call Sheet

Saturday, August 10
Illinoise closes on Broadway

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Will Arrive on Broadway in 2025
by Nicole Rosky
the critically acclaimed, Olivier Award-winning, play STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW will begin performances Friday, March 28, 2025. We have all the details about the upcoming production!. (more...)


 

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/4/24 - WICKED, HAMILTON & More Top the List
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 8/4/2024.. (more...)


 

Final Voting Opens For BroadwayWorld's Summer Madness Bracket - NEWSIES vs. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
by Team BWW
Voting is now open for round 6 of BroadwayWorld's Summer Madness Bracket, deciding which is the ultimate Tony Award-loser for Best Musical! Voting for this round continues through Sunday, August 11th, 2024.. (more...)

We're Hiring! Apply Today to Be BroadwayWorld's Social Media Coordinator
by Team BWW
BroadwayWorld is on the hunt for a new member of our team- a Social Media Coordinator. This is a full-time, mostly work-from-home position; however, living in or near New York City is a must to support coverage of live events weekly, including opening nights, concerts, and other press events. . (more...

Liza Minnelli Releasing Memoir in 2026
by Josh Sharpe
Broadway icon Liza Minnelli will be bringing her life story to the page in a new memoir, due to be published in the Spring of 2026 by Grand Central Publishing. The book will be published in hardcover print, e-book, and audio editions in the spring of 2026.  . (more...

Jean Smart Will Lead A CIRCLE IN THE WATER Reading
by Nicole Rosky
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Hacks star Jean Smart will lead an upcoming reading of the one woman play, A Circle in the Water. The reading will be held August 21-22 at The Duke and is by invitation only.. (more...)

Eden Espinosa Signs With Stewart Talent
by Stephi Wild
Broadway's own Eden Espinosa has signed with Stewart Talent. Espinosa was last seen on Broadway in the musical, Lempicka. She is managed by Jed Abrahams/The Rosenzweig Group.. (more...)

Justin David Sullivan Temporarily Out of & JULIET Following Injury
by Nicole Rosky
Justin David Sullivan, who plays May in & Juliet on Broadway, is temporarily out of the show following an onstage injury.. (more...

Video: The Cast of THE OUTSIDERS Perform Medley on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
by Josh Sharpe
The cast of the Tony Award-winning musical The Outsiders appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday, their first television appearance since winning the coveted Best Musical award in June. On the show, Brody Grant, Sky Lakota-Lynch, and more performed a medley consisting of the first two songs in the show, 'Tulsa '67' and 'Grease Got a Hold.' Watch the performance now!. (more...)

