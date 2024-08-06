Jean Smart Will Lead A CIRCLE IN THE WATER Reading

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld has just learned that Hacks star Jean Smart will lead an upcoming reading of the one woman play, A Circle in the Water. The reading will be held August 21-22 at The Duke (229 W 42nd Street) and is by invitation only.

A Circle in the Water is a dark comedy about a woman stuck in a bad marriage and a trailer park. Isabelle shares the story of her life which began to expand when she took a community college creative writing class. Embracing the challenges presented to a woman not allowed to leave her domestic role, Isabelle questions what the world would be like outside the trailer park and maybe even outside of Louisiana. Incorporating the humor, fear, joy, and bravery that she feels, A Circle in the Water chronicles one woman’s journey in questioning how to seek independence.

The reading is directed by Sarna Lapine and written by Jamie Wax.

Smart is nominated for a 2024 Emmy Award for her work on HBO's Hacks. Her other accolades include five Primetime Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. She made her Broadway debut portraying Marlene Dietrich in 1981's Piaf. She returned to Broadway in the 2000 revival of The Man Who Came to Dinner for which she was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play.