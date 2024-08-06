Justin David Sullivan Temporarily Out of & JULIET Following Injury

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld has just learned that Justin David Sullivan, who plays May in & Juliet on Broadway, is temporarily out of the show following an onstage injury. “Justin was injured on stage during the show on Saturday night [August 3], due to an accidental operator error," confirmed a show rep. "They’ve been evaluated by doctors and are at home recovering. We expect them to return soon.”

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Sullivan will play their final performance in & Juliet on Broadway on October 27, 2024.

Justin made their Broadway debut in the role of May in the original Broadway cast of & Juliet. In 2023, they made waves when they removed themself from consideration for the Tony Awards as they didn't feel comfortable competing in a gendered category.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.