Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 29, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 29, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Photos: Ingrid Michaelson Performs Songs from New Album at THE NOTEBOOK
Interview: Morgan Anita Wood is the August 2024 Debut of the Month
Full Cast Set For TAMMY FAYE, Starring Katie Brayben, Christian Borle, and Michael Cerveris
Photos: Norbert Leo Butz and MTC's VLADIMIR Cast Meet the Press
by Bruce Glikas
Performances will begin next month for Manhattan Theatre Club's world premiere of Vladimir, written by Erika Sheffer and directed by Tony Award winner Daniel Sullivan. The cast recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was on hand. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Krystal Joy Brown, Matt Doyle & Telly Leung Will Lead Ogunquit Playhouse's MY BEST FRIEND'S WEDDING
by Joshua Wright
Casting has been announced for the World Premiere of the new musical, My Best Friend's Wedding, with a book by Ron Bass & Jonathan Harvey, based on the hit TriStar Pictures' film with a screenplay by Ron Bass and featuring the songs of Burt Bacharach & Hal David.. (more...)
This Iconic SMASH Moment Almost Didn't Happen, Executive Producer Reveals
by Michael Major
One of the most memorable moments of the second and final season of Smash almost didn't happen, an executive producer has revealed. Watch the video of Megan Hilty's performance of 'Don't Forget Me' and find out why Jack Davenport, Christian Borle, Katherine McPhee, and Bernadette Peters almost couldn't take part in it.. (more...)
How to Win a Trip to the WICKED Movie Premiere
by Josh Sharpe
Ariana Grande has partnered with Headcount on a sweepstakes giving fans the opportunity to win a trip to the U.S. premiere of the highly-anticipated film. Find out how you can enter!. (more...)
THE ROOMMATE Sets Lottery and Rush Policies
by Stephi Wild
Digital lottery and rush ticket policies have been announced for Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone’s return to Broadway in the new comedy The Roommate written by Jen Silverman and directed by Jack O’Brien. . (more...)
DEATH BECOMES HER to Offer 50% Off Tickets to Celebrate Lunt-Fontanne Theatre Box Office Opening
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Lunt-Fontanne Theatre Box Office will open to the public beginning on Tuesday, September 10 at 10am ET. To mark the occasion, DEATH BECOMES HER will be offering 50% off tickets for in-person purchases. Learn how to purchase tickets. . (more...)
Video: Angelina Jolie is Opera Singer Maria Callas in Clip from New Biopic
by Josh Sharpe
A new clip from the biopic of opera singer Maria Callas has just dropped. The film, which makes its premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday August 29, features Angelina Jolie as the legendary soprano. Watch the clip now! . (more...)
Lea Michele
Other birthdays include:
Frances Ruffelle
Michael Jackson
Ingrid Bergman
