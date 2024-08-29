Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 29, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 29, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

The Roommate begins previews on Broadway

Photos: Ingrid Michaelson Performs Songs from New Album at THE NOTEBOOK

by Bruce Glikas

Just yesterday, Ingrid Michaelson hit the stage at the Schoenfeld Theatre following a performance of The Notebook to perform songs from her brand-new traditional pop album, For the Dreamers. See photos from the show.

Interview: Morgan Anita Wood is the August 2024 Debut of the Month

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Morgan Anita Wood is currently making her Broadway debut as Eliza in Hamilton. Her credits include Hamilton (And Peggy Tour, Eliza Tour), Kinky Boots (Hollywood Bowl), Loving and Loving (Actors Theatre of Louisville).

Full Cast Set For TAMMY FAYE, Starring Katie Brayben, Christian Borle, and Michael Cerveris

by Stephi Wild

The full company has been set for the acclaimed Broadway-bound musical TAMMY FAYE. See who's bringing the show to NYC!

Photos: Norbert Leo Butz and MTC's VLADIMIR Cast Meet the Press

by Bruce Glikas

Performances will begin next month for Manhattan Theatre Club's world premiere of Vladimir, written by Erika Sheffer and directed by Tony Award winner Daniel Sullivan. The cast recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was on hand. Check out photos here!

Krystal Joy Brown, Matt Doyle & Telly Leung Will Lead Ogunquit Playhouse's MY BEST FRIEND'S WEDDING

by Joshua Wright

Casting has been announced for the World Premiere of the new musical, My Best Friend's Wedding, with a book by Ron Bass & Jonathan Harvey, based on the hit TriStar Pictures' film with a screenplay by Ron Bass and featuring the songs of Burt Bacharach & Hal David.

This Iconic SMASH Moment Almost Didn't Happen, Executive Producer Reveals

by Michael Major

One of the most memorable moments of the second and final season of Smash almost didn't happen, an executive producer has revealed. Watch the video of Megan Hilty's performance of 'Don't Forget Me' and find out why Jack Davenport, Christian Borle, Katherine McPhee, and Bernadette Peters almost couldn't take part in it.

How to Win a Trip to the WICKED Movie Premiere

by Josh Sharpe

Ariana Grande has partnered with Headcount on a sweepstakes giving fans the opportunity to win a trip to the U.S. premiere of the highly-anticipated film. Find out how you can enter!

THE ROOMMATE Sets Lottery and Rush Policies

by Stephi Wild

Digital lottery and rush ticket policies have been announced for Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone's return to Broadway in the new comedy The Roommate written by Jen Silverman and directed by Jack O'Brien.

DEATH BECOMES HER to Offer 50% Off Tickets to Celebrate Lunt-Fontanne Theatre Box Office Opening

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Lunt-Fontanne Theatre Box Office will open to the public beginning on Tuesday, September 10 at 10am ET. To mark the occasion, DEATH BECOMES HER will be offering 50% off tickets for in-person purchases. Learn how to purchase tickets.

Video: Angelina Jolie is Opera Singer Maria Callas in Clip from New Biopic

by Josh Sharpe

A new clip from the biopic of opera singer Maria Callas has just dropped. The film, which makes its premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday August 29, features Angelina Jolie as the legendary soprano. Watch the clip now!

