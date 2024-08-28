This Iconic SMASH Moment Almost Didn't Happen, Executive Producer Reveals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



One of the most memorable moments of the second and final season of Smash almost didn't happen, an executive producer has revealed.

Megan Hilty's powerhouse performance of "Don't Forget Me" has recently been circulating on social media. The fan-favorite moment features Hilty's Ivy Lynn belting out Marilyn Monroe's final number in the fictional musical Bombshell, while she is surrounded by both the supporters and adversaries she encountered to get to her starring moment.

The pans around to reveal Jack Davenport, Christian Borle, Katherine McPhee, and, finally, Bernadette Peters.

Executive producer Joshua Safran has revealed that while the clip is currently smashing it on social media, it was a "hard pitch to get through," due to the "scheduling headache" of getting each star present on set.

"This was a hard pitch to get through simply because of the scheduling headache! But it remains one of the sequences I’m most proud of creating in my career," he posted on X, formerly Twitter. "Masterfully directed by Michael Morris and scripted by Bash Doran & Noelle Valdivia. Not to mention that cast!"

Fans hailed the performances as "legendary," saying that "television was changed."

Safran recently made headlines when he revealed that he seemingly received a residual check for negative $25.38 for the series.

"Somehow, receiving a negative residual for SMASH makes sense," he shared on social media.

Over a decade after its conclusion, the cult series is now gearing up for its Broadway debut. The stage musical adaptation inspired by the fan-favorite NBC series, is slated for a Broadway run in the 2024-25 season.

The production will be helmed by 5-time Tony-winning director Susan Stroman, with a score by the Tony- and Grammy-winning duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Some Like It Hot, Hairspray, Mary Poppins Returns, etc.), who wrote over two dozen songs for the television show, many of which will be used in the musical.

Watch Megan Hilty's full performance of "Don't Forget Me" here: