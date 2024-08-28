Krystal Joy Brown, Matt Doyle & Telly Leung Will Lead Ogunquit Playhouse's MY BEST FRIEND'S WEDDING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Casting has been announced for the World Premiere of the new musical, My Best Friend's Wedding, with a book by Ron Bass & Jonathan Harvey, based on the hit TriStar Pictures' film with a screenplay by Ron Bass and featuring the songs of Burt Bacharach & Hal David.

Directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall, the production will run September 26 – October 27 at the Ogunquit Playhouse (10 Main Street Ogunquit, ME 03907).

“We are so excited to present the World Premiere of My Best Friend's Wedding in collaboration with Crossroads Live, as well as to welcome back to our stage the three-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Kathleen Marshall,” said Executive Artistic Director Bradford Kenney. “With Kathleen and this extraordinary cast and creative team, we continue our tradition of shaping the future of American theatre.”

My Best Friend's Wedding will star Krystal Joy Brown (Broadway's Merrily We Roll Along) as Julianne, Tony Award winner Matt Doyle (Broadway's Company) as Michael, Lianah Sta. Ana (Broadway's Miss Saigon) as Kimmy, Morgan Bryant (Mean Girls First Nat'l Tour) as Samantha, Zoe Jensen (Broadway's Six) as Amanda, Telly Leung (Broadway's Aladdin) as George, Mark Lotito (Broadway's Some Like It Hot) as Walter, Austin Phillips (Broadway's Parade) as Scotty, and Soara-Joye Ross (Ogunquit Playhouse's Young Frankenstein) as Isabelle.

The cast will also feature Kailey Boyle (ART's Gatsby: An American Myth), Daniel Brackett (Aladdin Nat'l Tour), Runako Campbell (Broadway's Jagged Little Pill), Deanna Cudjoe (West Side Story Int'l Tour), Aaron Graham (Porchlight's Ragtime), Harris Matthew (Broadway's Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Jessica Sheridan (Ogunquit Playhouse's Thoroughly Modern Millie), Mikayla Thrasher (Stage Door Reps Oklahoma!), and Craig Waletzko (Broadway's Guys and Dolls) in the ensemble. Kaitie Buckert (Annie Nat'l Tour) and Raphe Gilliam (Barrington Stage's La Cage Aux Folles) will be the production swings.

My Best Friend's Wedding will feature Music Direction by Andrew Sotomayor, Scenic and Costume Design by Colin Richmond, Lighting Design by Richard Latta; Sound Design by Kevin Heard; and Wig/Hair & Makeup Design by Roxanne De Luna. Nikki Lint is the Production Stage Manager. Casting by ARC.

My Best Friend's Wedding is based on the wickedly funny film of the same name and features some of the most iconic pop anthems ever written by the legendary Burt Bacharach and Hal David, including I'll Never Fall in Love Again, I Just Don't Know What To Do With Myself, Walk on By, I Say A Little Prayer and What's New Pussycat?.

Fiery food critic Julianne Potter has always turned her nose up at romance. It's the reason she broke up with her sweetheart Michael O'Neal. When she hears he's about to be married, she vows to win him back for good, but with perfect Kimmy in the way, it's not as easy as she first thought. Can she derail her best friend's wedding in time and keep Michael all for herself?

ASL performances are Wednesday October 9 at 8:00pm and Sunday October 13 at 2:00pm, made possible thanks to a partnership with Pine Tree Society and underwritten by a generous grant from The Roger R. and Theresa S. Thompson Endowment Fund, with additional support by the Margaret Burnham Charitable Trust. Opening Captioning is available for each performance from October 16-20. A talkback with the cast will follow the matinee performance on Wednesday October 9.

Tickets are available online at tickets.ogunquitplayhouse.org, by phone (207.646.5511), and in- person at The Playhouse Box Office (10 Main St, Ogunquit, ME 03907) daily from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.