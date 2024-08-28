How to Win a Trip to the WICKED Movie Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Interested in attending the premiere of Wicked? Ariana Grande is giving you a chance! The pop star has partnered with Headcount on a sweepstakes giving fans the opportunity to win a trip to the U.S. premiere of the highly-anticipated film. In addition, winners will be treated to a "beauty glam experience" from Grande's r. e. m. makeup line.

To enter, Grande invites you to check your voting registration status ahead of the upcoming election. Registering to vote is not required to enter the sweepstakes. Simply check your status or select "I'm Not Registered to Vote" and you are in.

Additionally, to triple the chances of winning, fans have the opportunity to send election information to three friends using a link provided on the page. Head over to the sweepstakes campaign HERE and take a look at the promo video!

enter for a chance to win a trip to the @wickedmovie u.s. premiere and a @rembeauty glam experience ♡🫧🧹



check if you’re good to vote with @headcountorg: https://t.co/xKa2NRQKO4 pic.twitter.com/fz3M5pqKY2 — Team Ariana (@TeamAriana) August 28, 2024

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season.

The film stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Part One of the Wicked movie hits theaters on November 22, 2024. The second part of the film is scheduled for a November 26, 2025 release. Watch a recent featurette below.