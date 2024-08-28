Photos: Norbert Leo Butz and MTC's VLADIMIR Cast Meet the Press

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Performances will begin next month for Manhattan Theatre Club's world premiere of Vladimir, written by Erika Sheffer and directed by Tony Award winner Daniel Sullivan. The cast recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was on hand. Check out photos below!

The cast is led by two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Catch Me If You Can, A Complete Unknown), Francesca Faridany (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Macbeth), Erik Jensen (MTC: The Collaboration, Corpus Christi, Y2K; Disgraced), Olivia Deren Nikkanen (MTC: Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes; “Supergirl,” “The Society”), Jonathan Walker (MTC: The Assembled Parties; “Daredevil,” “Zero Hour”), Erin Darke (“Good Girl Revolt,” “Dietland”, Kill Your Darlings), and David Rosenberg (Death of a Salesman, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Good Fight”).

Vladimir will begin performances on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 at New York City Center Stage I. Opening night is Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

This haunting world premiere unfolds in Moscow, where an independent journalist covering Putin’s first term struggles to maintain sanity and hope in increasingly hostile circumstances. She finds herself on the brink of an explosive story – but as danger mounts for her and her sources, she questions whether her bravery will make any difference at all. Vladimir is about standing up to immorality no matter the cost, when you know your nation is headed for disaster.

The design team will include Mark Wendland (Scenic Design), Jess Goldstein (Costume Design), Japhy Weideman (Lighting Design), Dan Moses Schreier (Original Music and Sound Design), Lucy Mackinnon (Projection Design), Tom Schall (Fight Direction), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair and Wig Design), Ashley Ryan (Makeup Design), and Charlotte Fleck (Dialect Coach).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas