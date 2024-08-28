THE ROOMMATE Sets Lottery and Rush Policies

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Digital lottery and rush ticket policies have been announced for Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone’s return to Broadway in the new comedy The Roommate written by Jen Silverman and directed by Jack O’Brien. The Roommate begins performances tomorrow, Thursday, August 29, with an official opening night of Thursday, September 12, at Broadway’s Booth Theatre (222 W. 45th Street).

Entries for The Roommate digital lottery start at 12 AM, one day before the performance, via rush.telecharge.com and winners are drawn the same day at 10 AM and 3 PM. Winners may buy up to 2 tickets at $35 each.

The Roommate digital rush begins at 11 AM the day of the performance via rush.telecharge.com. More tickets may become available throughout the day. Rush ends 30 minutes before curtain. One person may buy up to 2 tickets at $30 each.

General rush tickets are available day-of at the Booth Theatre box office, open Monday-Saturday 10 AM-6 PM. Tickets are subject to daily availability. One person may buy up to 2 tickets at $39 each.

General tickets are on sale now at Telecharge, or by phone at 212-239-6200.

About The Roommate

Sharon (Farrow) has never had a roommate before. But after her divorce, she needs a housemate to pay the bills. That's when Robyn (LuPone) arrives. The Roommate by Jen Silverman is about an unexpected, life-changing friendship that's both funny and deeply moving, between two very different middle-aged women as they navigate the complexities of identity, morality, and the dream of reinvention.

Wagner Johnson Productions serve as Executive Producers.

The creative team for The Roommate includes Bob Crowley (set & costume design), Natasha Katz (lighting design), Mikaal Sulaiman (sound design), Marsha Mason and Simone Sault(associate directors), and Robert Pickens & Katie Gell (hair, wig and makeup design). David Yazbek will be providing original music.