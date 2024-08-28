Video: Angelina Jolie is Opera Singer Maria Callas in Clip from New Biopic

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new clip from the biopic of opera singer Maria Callas has just dropped. The film, which makes its premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday August 29, features Angelina Jolie as the legendary soprano.

Set in Paris, in September 1977, during the final week of her life, Maria follows the soprano as she negotiates her public image and private self and reckons with the increasingly blurred boundaries between the venerated “La Divina” and the vulnerable human being Maria.

Maria is directed by Pablo Larraín, marking his third outing in biopic territory following Jackie and Spencer, about Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Princess Diana, respectively.

The movie, which includes operatic interludes, features a supporting cast that includes Kodi Smit-McPhee, Alba Rohrwacher, Pierfrancesco Favino, and Valeria Golino. An official release date has not yet been set, but will also screen at the New York Film Festival this fall.

The story of Maria Callas has previously been told onstage in Terrence McNally's play Master Class. The original 1996 production won three Tony Awards and a Drama Desk Award, with the 2011 revival winning a Tony as well. The play follows a master class given by Callas late in her career in which she offers her musical advice, judgment, and thoughts on her contemporaries. Maria Callas has been portrayed by Tyne Daly, Zoe Caldwell, and Patti LuPone.