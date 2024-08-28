Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 28, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 28, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Thursday, August 29

The Roommate begins previews on Broadway

ROMEO + JULIET Extends Broadway Run by 4 Weeks

by Nicole Rosky

Sam Gold’s hotly anticipated new Broadway production of ROMEO + JULIET will extend its strictly limited engagement by four weeks through Sunday, February 16, 2025 at Circle in the Square Theatre.. (more...)

James Monroe Iglehart and Christina Sajous Will Co-Direct A WONDERFUL WORLD

by Stephi Wild

The complete creative team has been set for A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical. The production opens on Monday, November 11, 2024, at Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street). Previews begin on October 16, 2024. . (more...)

Exclusive: Watch 'Brave Enough For Love' from Julie Benko Led JANE EYRE Live Capture

by Joshua Wright

Get an exclusive first look at 'Brave Enough For Love' - the final number of Jane Eyre - which will stream from Theatre Raleigh starring Julie Benko on August 31 at 7:30pm ET.. (more...)

Photos: Katie Holmes, Jim Parsons & the Cast of OUR TOWN Take Rehearsal Field Trip

by Chloe Rabinowitz

See photos of the cast of Our Town in rehearsals! Learn more about the show and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Complete Cast Set for DRAG: THE MUSICAL Starring Alaska Thunderf*ck, Nick Adams & More

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The complete cast has been revealed for DRAG: The Musical's New York premiere. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Emily Bautista Joins LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR UK Tour Dates; Full Cast!

by Stephi Wild

Full casting has been announced for the forthcoming UK performances of the World Tour of Boublil and Schönberg’s LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR, which will open at the SSE Arena Belfast on 19 September 2024, with a cast and orchestra of over 65.. (more...)

Broadway Unites to Organize Support for the Harris-Walz Campaign

by Nicole Rosky

The best of Broadway came together for the Broadway for Harris Community Launch Call- giving theater makers and fans an opportunity to learn more about how they can get involved in supporting the Harris-Walz campaign and other Democrats between now and the election. Check out what went down at the big meeting here!. (more...)

Videos: John Lloyd Young Sings JERSEY BOYS at More at 54 Below

by Stephi Wild

John Lloyd Young recently performed at 54 Below, where he brought a fresh, newly-updated set of performances. Young sang classics from Jersey Boys, The Wiz, Chicago, Bye, Bye, Birdie, Les Misérables, and more, along with beloved songs by legendary Broadway songwriters including Rodgers, Hart, Hammerstein, and Kander and Ebb.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!