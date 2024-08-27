ROMEO + JULIET Extends Broadway Run by 4 Weeks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld has just learned that, due to high advance demand, Sam Gold’s hotly anticipated new Broadway production of ROMEO + JULIET will extend its strictly limited engagement by four weeks through Sunday, February 16, 2025 at Circle in the Square Theatre.

ROMEO + JULIET shattered the record for the biggest on sale day in Circle in the Square Theatre’s history when the production went on sale in May. Starring Emmy Award winner Kit Connor and Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Zegler, ROMEO + JULIET will begin performances on Thursday, September 26, 2024 and officially open on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

Capital One is the official credit card partner of ROMEO + JULIET and eligible Capital One cardholders get exclusive access to the extension presale tickets before the general public here or by entering code RJC1P827 at Telecharge.com beginning now through Thursday, August 29 at 9:59AM ET.

ROMEO + JULIET fans who have signed up on the official website will have special early access to tickets for the extension weeks beginning Wednesday, August 28 at 10:00AM ET at www.romeoandjulietnyc.com.

Tickets for the extension weeks will be on sale for the public beginning Thursday, August 29 at 10:00AM ET and are available at www.romeoandjulietnyc.com and the Circle in the Square Theatre Box Office. Rush policy, lottery and other accessible pricing initiatives will be announced at a later date.

Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way.

Photo Credit: Sam Levy