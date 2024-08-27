Videos: John Lloyd Young Sings JERSEY BOYS at More at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



John Lloyd Young recently performed at 54 Below, where he brought a fresh, newly-updated set of performances. Young sang classics from Jersey Boys, The Wiz, Chicago, Bye, Bye, Birdie, Les Misérables, and more, along with beloved songs by legendary Broadway songwriters including Rodgers, Hart, Hammerstein, and Kander and Ebb.

Check out some of the performances below!

Sherry - Jersey Boys

Empty Chairs at Empty Tables - Les Miserables

All I Care About - Chicago

John Lloyd Young is the Tony® and Grammy award-winning star of the original Broadway cast of Jersey Boys as well as Clint Eastwood’s Warner Bros. movie adaptation. Young is the only American actor to date to have received all four major Lead Actor honors in a Broadway musical: the Tony®, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Award.