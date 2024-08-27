James Monroe Iglehart and Christina Sajous Will Co-Direct A WONDERFUL WORLD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The complete creative team has been set for A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical. The production opens on Monday, November 11, 2024, at Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street). Previews begin on October 16, 2024.

Christina Sajous and James Monroe Iglehart have been announced as Co-Directors, working alongside Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award-winning Director Christopher Renshaw (Broadway: The King and I, Taboo), who will oversee the entire production. Sajous, who has appeared on Broadway in The Who’s Tommy, SpongeBob SquarePants and American Idiot, was the Associate Director for A Wonderful World’s pre-Broadway production in New Orleans and Chicago. Iglehart, who is a Tony Award winner for Disney’s Aladdin and stars in A Wonderful World as Louis Armstrong, is making his directing debut.

“Musicals are all about collaboration, and for me as a director, being able to collaborate with Christina and James is not only a privilege, but also invaluable help in being able to tell the story of a great Black American cultural and musical Icon with authenticity and truth,” said Renshaw.



“I am grateful to have a voice, I am grateful to have a seat at the creative table,” Sajous commented. “It’s important that all artists experience their multi-hyphenated, multi-faceted, multi-dimensional selves … because we are.”

“I have always loved directing, and it is what I received my college degree in. My career took a different and, thankfully, successful turn, but the directing bug never went away,” Iglehart said. “I gave a lot of input out of town, and the producers and Christopher Renshaw recognized that I had an eye for this side of the table, so when this opportunity came up, I jumped at the chance to co-direct this project. I look forward to audiences coming to see what this ‘Wonderful’ team has put together!”

A Wonderful World features a book by Aurin Squire (Theatre: Obama-ology, 7 Deadly Sins; TV: “This Is Us,” “The Good Fight”), and was co-conceived by Andrew Delaplaineand Christopher Renshaw.

Rickey Tripp, who has served as Associate Choreographer on Broadway’s Hell’s Kitchen, Choir Boy and Once on This Island, makes his Broadway Choreography and Musical Staging debut with A Wonderful World. Tap Choreography is by DeWitt Fleming Jr., who is also making his Broadway debut. Associate Choreographer is Aurelia Michael. Assistant Choreographer is Nasha Harris Santiago.

Orchestrations and Arrangements are by three-time Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Branford Marsalis (Broadway: Fences, Children of a Lesser God), Music Supervision, Vocal and Incidental Arrangements, and Additional Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters (Broadway: Memphis, Shuffle Along…), Dance Arrangements are by Tony Award nominee Zane Mark (Broadway: Bring in ‘Da Noise, Bring in ‘Da Funk, Motown the Musical, The Cher Show), and Music Direction by Darryl G. Ivey (Broadway: Shuffle Along…). Grammy and Emmy Award winner David Lai(Broadway: Sweeney Todd, Hadestown, Spamalot) is Music Contractor for the production.

Scenic and Video Design is by Adam Koch and Steven Royal, who make their Broadway debuts with A Wonderful World. Costume Design is by four-time Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James (Broadway: Jelly’s Last Jam, Jitney, Bernhardt/Hamlet, Paradise Square). Lighting Design is by Cory Pattak (Broadway: The Great Gatsby, Spamalot). Sound Design is by Tony Award winner Kai Harada (Broadway: The Band’s Visit, Merrily We Roll Along). Wig and Hair Design is by Matthew Armentrout(Broadway: Paradise Square, Mother Play). Makeup Design is by Kali Taylor. Prop design is by Lilian Sun.

Fight Director is Lee Soroko. Dialect Coach is Jerome Butler. Dramaturg is Faye Price. Casting is by ARC Casting, Duncan Stewart, CSA, Patrick Maravilla, CSA.

Advertising and Marketing is by The Pekoe Group. Press Representative is The Press Room. Digital Marketing and Audience Development is by Biz Chica Media. Tour Booking is by The Booking Group (Meredith Blair, Kara Gebhart). General Management is by Martian Entertainment (Carl D. White, Gregory Rae, Jim Brady). Production Stage Manager is RL Campbell. Company Manager is Michelle Tamagawa. Production Manager is Sightline Productions. Consulting Producer is Irene Gandy.

As previously announced, A Wonderful World stars Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Broadway: Aladdin, Hamilton) as Louis Armstrong. Playing the roles of Armstrong’s four wives are Darlesia Cearcy (Broadway: How to Dance in Ohio, The Book of Mormon) as Lucille Wilson, Jennie Harney-Fleming (Broadway: The Color Purple, Hamilton) as Lil Hardin, Kim Exum (Broadway: The Book of Mormon) as Alpha Smith and Dionne Figgins (Broadway: Memphis, Motown: The Musical) as Daisy Parker and Jennie Harney-Fleming (Broadway: The Color Purple, Hamilton) as Lil Hardin.

The 26-member cast includes Trista Dollison (Broadway: Oklahoma!, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Standby for the roles of Daisy Parker, Lil Hardin, Alpha Smith and Lucille Wilson; DeWitt Fleming Jr. (TV: “Boardwalk Empire,” Encores!: The Tap Dance Kid) as Lincoln Perry; Jason Thomas Forbach (Broadway: Into the Woods, Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables) as Crooner & Others; Gavin Gregory (Broadway: The Color Purple, The Gershwins’ Porgy & Bess) as King Joe Oliver; and Jimmy Smagula (Broadway: Spamalot (revival); TV: "Blue Bloods," "Black Monday") as Joe Glaser. Award-winning Broadway actor James T. Lane (Broadway: Chicago, Kiss Me Kate, A Chorus Line) will play Armstrong at certain performances.

The ensemble features Brandon Louis Armstrong (National Tour: Hamilton), Wesley J. Barnes (National Tour: Mean Girls, Jesus Christ Superstar), Willie Clyde Beaton II (Regional: 42nd Street, Beautiful), Ronnie S. Bowman, Jr. (Broadway: The Music Man, The Who's Tommy), Eean S. Cochran (Public Theater: The Harder They Come), Kate Louissaint (Regional: Beautiful), Matt Magnusson (Off-Broadway: Hound Dog), Jodeci Milhouse (Encores!: Pal Joey), Alysha Morgan (Public Theater: The Harder They Come), Khadijah Rolle (Regional: Sister Act, Memphis the Musical), Tally Sessions (Broadway: Company, School of Rock), Brett Sturgis (Broadway: On Your Feet!, Aida), Renell Taylor (Regional: Newsies, Chicago), Meridien Terrell (National Tour: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), and Dori Waymer (Regional: The Color Purple).

A Wonderful World is being presented in association with Roundabout Theatre Company and will be included in Roundabout’s subscription packages.

Miami New Drama (Artistic Director Michel Hausmann; Managing Director Nicholas Richberg) presented the World Premiere production of A Wonderful World on December 11, 2021, at the Colony Theatre in Miami Beach, FL.