Exclusive: Watch 'Brave Enough For Love' from Julie Benko Led JANE EYRE Live Capture

Get an exclusive first look at 'Brave Enough For Love' - the final number of Jane Eyre - which will stream from Theatre Raleigh starring Julie Benko on August 31 at 7:30pm ET. The Tony-nominated musical, which received widespread acclaim during its recent summer run at Theatre Raleigh, will be available for one night only, with streaming access ending at 11:59pm ET.

The production stars Julie Benko as Jane Eyre and Matt Bogart as Mr. Rochester, with a talented ensemble cast including Soraiah Williams, Stacia Fernandez, Anne Scaramuzzo, Ella Frederickson, Chandra Branch, Ada Manie Williams, Tedd Szeto, Rob Adelman Hancock, and Elliot Lane.

Directed by Megan McGinnis, this production of Jane Eyre is a chamber version of the musical by John Caird and Paul Gordon, based on Charlotte Brontë’s classic novel. The creative team includes Tracy Bersley (Choreography), Andy Collopy (Musical Direction), Elizabeth Newton (Set and Props Design), Mark Sorensen (Costume Design), Jeremy Diamond (Lighting Design), Eric Alexander Collins (Sound Design), and Christal Schanes (Wig Design). Orchestrations are by Larry Hochman and Brad Haak, with Haak and steve Tyler serving as the vocal and incidental music arrangers.

Jane Eyre originally premiered on Broadway in 2000, where it was nominated for five Tony Awards. This production marks the English premiere of a revised chamber version, featuring a smaller cast and orchestra of seven players, with updated text by the original authors.