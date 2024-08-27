Photos: Katie Holmes, Jim Parsons & the Cast of OUR TOWN Take Rehearsal Field Trip

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Monday, August 12, the company of the upcoming Broadway revival of Thornton Wilder’s Our Town met outside the Barrymore Theatre to board two buses to Peterborough, New Hampshire. In attendance was the full cast of 28 actors including Jim Parsons, Zoey Deutch, Katie Holmes, Billy Eugene Jones, Ephraim Sykes, Richard Thomas, Michelle Wilson, Julie Halston and Donald Webber Jr. Director Kenny Leon and producer Jeffrey Richards wanted to use the first day of rehearsal to bring the play to life by embarking on a special trip outside of a typical rehearsal studio.

See photos below!



Upon arrival, the company dined at the Peterborough Diner and was then led on a short tour of the town of Peterborough by Gus Kaikkonen, MacDowell Fellow and former Artistic Director of the Peterborough Players, who was able to point out some of the sights that Wilder references in Our Town. The company then traveled to MacDowell, the artistic center where Thornton Wilder spent time during 1937 working on Our Town. After some opening remarks from Kenny Leon and a presentation from set designer Beowulf Boritt, the company read through the play together for the first time at MacDowell’s Bond Hall.



Our Town will begin previews on Tuesday, September 17 ahead of an opening on Thursday, October 10 at the Barrymore Theatre for a strictly limited engagement.

