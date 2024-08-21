Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 21, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 21, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Original Cast Members Will Return For SWEPT AWAY on Broadway; Full Cast Revealed!

by Stephi Wild

The Avett Brothers’ new musical Swept Away will star the returning principal cast members from the show’s run at Berkeley Repertory and Arena Stage. Learn more about the full cast here!. (more...)

70+ Broadway Stars Unite in Support of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz

by Nicole Rosky

New York’s theater community is organizing to support Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential election. Broadway for Harris is a volunteer coalition of industry professionals and theater enthusiasts united to elect Kamala Harris, Tim Walz and down ballot Democratic candidates this November.. (more...)

Video: MiMi Scardulla Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Gypsy & Baby

by Joey Mervis

Broadway stars- they're just like us! When some of our favorite performers aren't onstage, they're at home, cuddling up with their beloved pets. In this edition of Broadway Pets, watch as Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club star MiMi Scardulla introduces her snuggle pups, Gypsy and Baby!

Orfeh Will Join the Broadway Cast of CHICAGO as 'Matron Mama Morton'

by Stephi Wild

Tony nominee Orfeh will join the Broadway company of Chicago in the role of 'Matron Mama Morton' beginning next week! Her limited run will begin on Monday, August 26 at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC).. (more...)

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Tour Featuring Original Cast Members to Launch This Fall

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the longest-running theatrical release in film history, will be celebrating its 49th anniversary and embarking on three national tours stopping in over 50 cities. See if the tour is coming to a city near you and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Father/Son Will Play the Coalhouse Walkers in St. Louis RAGTIME Following Viral Post

by Nicole Rosky

Just last year, social media was abuzz over a video shared by Hamilton star Tamar Greene, who took a break from a concert rehearsal to croon Ragtime's 'Wheels of a Dream' to his newborn son onstage.. (more...)

Ian McKellen Says Fat Suit 'Saved' Him From Severe Injury In PLAYER KINGS Fall

by A.A. Cristi

Sir Ian McKellen who recently suffered a fall off stage during a performance of Player Kings at the Noel Coward Theatre in London, is speaking out about his recovery.

Video: Hillary Clinton Quotes SUFFS During Her DNC Speech

by Michael Major

Hillary Clinton quoted Suffs during her speech at the Democratic National Convention last night. Watch the video of the musical's producer quoting 'The March (We Demand Equality)' and 'Keep Marching' during her moving speech now!. (more...)

Photos & Video: ANYTHING GOES at The Muny Starring Jeanna de Waal & More

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Check out photos and video of Anything Goes at The Muny! Learn more about the show and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

