Father/Son Will Play the Coalhouse Walkers in St. Louis RAGTIME Following Viral Post

Just last year, social media was abuzz over a video shared by Hamilton star Tamar Greene, who took a break from a concert rehearsal to croon Ragtime's "Wheels of a Dream" to his newborn son onstage. "This sweet surprise happened during rehearsal yesterday," he wrote in the viral post. "Singing to my son and him singing back was the most incredible moment of my life. I love you, AJ."

Those wheels have taken the family all the way to St. Louis, where Tamar will soon lead Ragtime as Coalhouse Walker, Jr. with his son, one-year-old Amari-Josiah Greene, appearing as Coalhouse Walker, III and his wife, Lindsay Roberts as the Sarah understudy.

STAGES St. Louis will present Ragtime, running September 20 – October 20 at The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.

Greene is a first-generation American born of Jamaican and British descent; Tamar is currently starring in Hamilton as Broadway’s longest-running George Washington. Off-Broadway: Show Boat (Lincoln Center/PBS), Golden Apple. Tours: Hamilton (Chicago), Love Never Dies, Porgy and Bess, After Midnight. Voiceover/Commercial: Elder Scrolls, South Park, Netflix Jr. Tamar is a soloist at symphonies around the country and is on all streaming platforms with his single, "Soaring."