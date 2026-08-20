Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 20, 2026- CHICAGO Welcomes KPOP Star Ivy As 'Roxie Hart' and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 20, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 20, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Here's what you need to know from yesterday's top stories:
K-pop star Ivy is making waves with her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago, and we got an exclusive interview about her journey from Seoul to the Great White Way! Meanwhile, we went behind the scenes of rehearsals for School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play ahead of its Broadway premiere.
In other exciting news, Aaron Tveit performed a special encore for his Moulin Rouge! return, and Bradley Jaden is making his Broadway debut in the new musical Wanted. We also have the complete documentary about Dick Van Dyke now available to watch for free!
Catch all these stories and more on BroadwayWorld!
|The Front Page
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Video: From K-Pop to the Cell Block: Ivy Opens Up About Making Her Broadway Debut
K-pop star Ivy is trading Seoul for the Great White Way! The Korean singer and musical theatre star is making her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago, playing a limited engagement at the Ambassador Theatre from August 17 through September 6. Watch the full interview with Ivy as she chats with Richard Ridge about bringing her Roxie Hart to Broadway, her musical theatre journey, and more in this video.
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Video: Class Is in Session! Inside Rehearsals for SCHOOL GIRLS; OR THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY on Broadway
A new school year is about to begin on Broadway! Manhattan Theatre Club will kick off its season with Jocelyn Bioh's School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, directed by Whitney White, and BroadwayWorld recently stopped by rehearsals to catch up with the playwright, director, and cast. Watch in this video!
|Must Watch
|Video: Watch Julie Andrews, Carol Burnett, and More in STARRING DICK VAN DYKE Documentary
by Stephi Wild
The complete documentary 'Starring Dick Van Dyke' has been shared, and is available to watch now for free. Check out the full documentary film in the video here!. (more...)
|Video: Aaron Tveit Performs MOULIN ROUGE! Encore With Ricky Rojas & Sahr Ngaujah
by Michael Major
To celebrate Aaron Tveit's first performance back in Moulin Rouge!, he performed a special curtain call encore. Watch a video of the Chess alum, Ricky Rojas and Sahr Ngaujah performing a stripped-back version of 'Truth Beauty Freedom Love.'. (more...)
|Video: Shirley MacLaine Looks Back on SWEET CHARITY in Rare Video
by Michael Major
Shirley MacLaine has made a rare appearance in a new video discussing Sweet Charity and its poor performance at the box office. Ahead of Southampton Playhouse's screening of the 1969 film, the icon shared a message in a new video.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
Tony Award-winning producer and founder and CEO of Broadway Plus, Nathaniel Hill, is releasing a book. The VIP Effect will be released in September 2026. Learn more here!. (more...)
Dance/NYC to Honor CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Choreographers Arturo Lyons And Omari Wiles
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Dance/NYC has named Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles, Tony Award-winning Co-Choreographers of CATS: The Jellicle Ball on Broadway, as recipients of the 2026 NEW YORKERS FOR DANCE Award.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The cast has been revealed for the New York Premiere of the Olivier Award-nominated stage thriller 2:22 – A GHOST STORY, set to begin performances in October at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.. (more...)
THE FAMILY BUSINESS LTD to Release Debut Single "Floor Burner"
by Rachel Stone
Ska collective THE FAMILY BUSINESS LTD released "Floor Burner," the first single from its self-titled debut album, arriving on Hellcat Records this fall.. (more...)
HADESTOWN Movie Will Be Available to Rent or Own in the US Next Week
by Michael Major
The filmed capture of Hadestown will be available to buy or rent at home starting next week. After breaking box office records, the filmed version of the Broadway hit will be available on all streaming platforms.. (more...)
Lisa Rinna Says She's 'Pushing' to Star in OH, MARY!; Suggests 'Casting' Doesn't Think She Can
by Michael Major
Lisa Rinna wants to trade her signature hairstyle in for some bratty curls. In a recent TikTok, the actress and reality TV icon stated that she is 'pushing' to star in Oh, Mary! but suggests the production's casting doesn't think she's capable.. (more...)
Café Fiorello, Bond 45 and Trattoria Dell'Arte Parent Company Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
by Joshua Wright
Fiorello across from Lincoln Center, Trattoria Dell'Arte opposite Carnegie Hall, and Bond 45 in the heart of the Theater District - has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.. (more...)
Darren Criss, Elizabeth Gillies, Lizzy McAlpine and More Set for A CELEBRATION OF RODGERS & HART
by Chloe Rabinowitz
“A Celebration of Rodgers & Hart” presented at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall will include performances by Darren Criss, Elizabeth Gillies, Lizzy McAlpine and more.. (more...)
Bradley Jaden to Make His Broadway Debut in WANTED
by Chloe Rabinowitz
London and West End star, Bradley Jaden, will join the company of the new musical Wanted as Jesse, alongside the previously revealed Solea Pfeiffer as Mary Clarke.. (more...)
Kennedy Center Board Voted to Put Trump's Name in Three Different Places on the Complex
by Joshua Wright
The Kennedy Center's board didn't vote to put Donald Trump's name back on the building once last week. It voted to put it there three times.. (more...)
Victoria Clark, Michael Mulheren and More to Star in HUMAN THINGS Off-Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Two-time Tony Award winner Victoria Clark, Rebeca Robles, Ben Rosenfield and Tony Award nominee Michael Mulheren are set to star in the world premiere of the new play Human Things, written by Joshua Owen and directed by Rory McGregor.. (more...)
Nick Jonas Auditioned For FROZEN & Says It Was 'Terrible'
by Michael Major
Nick Jonas is opening up about how he 'bombed' his Frozen audition. Watch a video from the Hey Jonas! podcast, where the Broadway alum reveals that he went in for Kristoff, which was voiced by Jonathan Groff.. (more...)
Review: PEAKY BLINDERS UNDERWORLD, Arches London Bridge
by Cindy Marcolina
It’s engaging, well-designed, fully immersive, and thoroughly considered. It distinguishes itself among a list of “immersive” cash-grabs, actually providing a unique experience to its patrons. So, grab your newsboy cap, the Arches are under new management… by order of the Peaky Blinders.. (more...)
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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