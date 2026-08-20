Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 20, 2026- CHICAGO Welcomes KPOP Star Ivy As 'Roxie Hart' and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 20, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Picked For You

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Here's what you need to know from yesterday's top stories:

K-pop star Ivy is making waves with her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago, and we got an exclusive interview about her journey from Seoul to the Great White Way! Meanwhile, we went behind the scenes of rehearsals for School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play ahead of its Broadway premiere.

In other exciting news, Aaron Tveit performed a special encore for his Moulin Rouge! return, and Bradley Jaden is making his Broadway debut in the new musical Wanted. We also have the complete documentary about Dick Van Dyke now available to watch for free!

Catch all these stories and more on BroadwayWorld!