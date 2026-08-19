Video: Aaron Tveit Performs MOULIN ROUGE! Encore With Ricky Rojas & Sahr Ngaujah

To celebrate Aaron Tveit's first performance back in Moulin Rouge! the Musical on Broadway, he performed a special curtain call encore. The Tony Award winner was joined by Ricky Rojas and Sahr Ngaujah to perform a stripped-back version of "Truth Beauty Freedom Love."

Rojas, the original Broadway cast member who returned to the role of 'Santiago,' played guitar, with Ngaujah making a surprise appearance. After the first of his 15 performance engagement as 'Christian,' Tveit played the tamborine and provided vocals.

Tveit was met with applause as he made his first entrance in the musical. Watch a video.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical plays through Sunday, August 30 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Aaron Tveit performs the role of Christian through August 29 with Christian Douglas returning in the role for the final performance on August 30.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim on July 25, 2019, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, where it holds the record for the highest-grossing production in the theatre's 100-year history. The show won ten 2021 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

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