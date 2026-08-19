 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: Aaron Tveit Performs MOULIN ROUGE! Encore With Ricky Rojas & Sahr Ngaujah

After Tveit's first performance back, the original trio performed a stripped back version of "Truth Beauty Freedom Love."

By:

To celebrate Aaron Tveit's first performance back in Moulin Rouge! the Musical on Broadway, he performed a special curtain call encore. The Tony Award winner was joined by Ricky Rojas and Sahr Ngaujah to perform a stripped-back version of "Truth Beauty Freedom Love."

Rojas, the original Broadway cast member who returned to the role of 'Santiago,' played guitar, with Ngaujah making a surprise appearance. After the first of his 15 performance engagement as 'Christian,' Tveit played the tamborine and provided vocals.

Tveit was met with applause as he made his first entrance in the musical. Watch a video.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical plays through Sunday, August 30 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Aaron Tveit performs the role of Christian through August 29 with Christian Douglas returning in the role for the final performance on August 30.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim on July 25, 2019, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, where it holds the record for the highest-grossing production in the theatre's 100-year history. The show won ten 2021 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Get Moulin Rouge! Tickets From $143

More on this show: Video: Eric Anderson Returns to MOULIN ROUGE! on Broadway · 5/20/2026


Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Shop

BroadwayWorld Merch

Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more

Moulin Rouge Greatest Thing Tote Moulin Rouge Greatest Thing Tote Shop item
Moulin Rouge Freedom Pin Moulin Rouge Freedom Pin Shop item
Moulin Rouge Logo Magnet Moulin Rouge Logo Magnet Shop item
Moulin Rouge Windmill Pin Moulin Rouge Windmill Pin Shop item

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts
Recommended For You
Show Info From $143