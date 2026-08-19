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HADESTOWN Movie Will Be Available to Rent or Own in the US Next Week

Pre-order the new film now.

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HADESTOWN Movie Will Be Available to Rent or Own in the US Next Week

The filmed capture of Hadestown will be available to buy or rent at home starting next week. After breaking box office records, the filmed version of the Broadway hit will be available on all streaming platforms on August 25. Pre-order now here.

Writer Anaïs Mitchell took to Instagram to announce that the film would be available on streaming platforms with a new video, also thanking audiences for seeing the film in theaters.

In it's opening week, Hadestown: The Musical became the biggest box office opening for a live show capture. Hadestown brought in $10.2 million in its opening weekend, during which the film played in 1,949 locations. Hamilton brought in $10.1 million in September 2025. Read reviews for the live capture!

Following its world premiere at Tribeca Festival earlier this summer, the live theater capture of the Tony Award-winning hit musical Hadestown, shot in the West End last year, was officially released in North America beginning July 24.

Filmed in London by director Brett Sullivan of Steam Motion and Sound, Hadestown: The Musical features the five original principal cast members of the Broadway company: Reeve Carney as Orpheus, André De Shields’ Tony Award-winning turn as Hermes, Amber Gray as Persephone, Eva Noblezada as Eurydice, and Patrick Page as Hades. 

Get Hadestown Tickets From $139

More on this show: Photos/Video: HADESTOWN Celebrates Gold Certification of Original Broadway Cast Recording · 5/27/2026


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