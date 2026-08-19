Lisa Rinna Says She's 'Pushing' to Star in OH, MARY!; Suggests 'Casting' Doesn't Think She Can

Lisa Rinna wants to trade her signature hairstyle in for some bratty curls. In a recent TikTok, the actress and reality TV icon stated that she is "pushing" to star in Oh, Mary! but suggests the production's casting doesn't think she's capable of taking on the role.

"So I would like to play 'Mary Todd Lincoln' in Oh, Mary," she said in the video. "We're pushing for it but I don't think they think I can do it. So I want you to know that it's something I would like to do and we're trying to manifest it and make it happen."

Rinna, who previously appeared on Broadway as 'Roxie Hart' in Chicago, continues to ponder that the casting team doesn't think she's capable of taking on the role.

"But I don't think they think – they, meaning the casting directors – I don't think they think I can actually do it. But I can."

She goes on to reflect upon her experience as an actor, facing rejection and how to find motivation to keep pursuing roles.

"As an actor, you don't get 99% of everything that comes around, but maybe one percent. And so how do you get that one percent? I think it's so fascinating when someone doesn't see you in something but you see yourself that way. I'm trying to figure it out without taking it personally and giving up."

Lisa Rinna has been seen on screen in Melrose Place, Veronica Mars, and Days of Our Lives. Her reality TV credits include The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Traitors.

Oh, Mary! currently stars Meg Stalter as 'Mary Todd Licoln' on Broadway, before Bowen Yang joins the cast on September 15. Alaska Thunderf*ck will be playing the role on the upcoming national tour, with J. Harrison Ghee taking over in January.

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