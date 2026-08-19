Bradley Jaden to Make His Broadway Debut in WANTED

London and West End star, Bradley Jaden, will join the company of the new musical Wanted as Jesse, alongside the previously announced Solea Pfeiffer as Mary Clarke, Liisi LaFontaine as Martha Clarke, Grammy nominee Luke James as Elijah and Grammy Award winner Ledisi as Tallulah Clarke. On the heels of a star turn as Javert in the world tour of Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular, culminating at Radio City Music Hall, Jaden will now make his Broadway debut in Wanted.

Wanted will begin previews at The James Earl Jones Theatre on October 15, 2026, with an opening night set for November 8, 2026. Full cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.

Bradley Jaden

Bradley Jaden just completed starring as Javert in the Les Misérables arena tour ending at Radio City Music Hall. Prior to the world tour, Jaden starred in London and The West End in productions of Sondheim’s Old Friends, Sideshow (London Palladium), Les Misérables (Javert), Wicked (Fiyero), Shrek and Camelot (London Coliseum). He played Billy Flynn in the 30th anniversary production of Chicago (Japan) and Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera among many other roles. TV includes “EastEnders,” “Sugar Rush,” “Britain’s Got Talent,” “The Olivier Awards,” “The Royal Variety Show” and “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” Bradley has performed in over a dozen concert halls including Carnegie Hall and can be heard on 6 cast recordings. His 2024 solo tour, Bradley Jaden Live in Concert, sold out across London, Budapest, Trieste, Taipei, Tokyo and New York and the album is available on all music streaming platforms. Originally from Brighton, England and trained at the Guilford School of Acting.

About Wanted

Texas, 1893 — Twin sisters Mary and Martha Clarke are on the run. The sisters, Black women who pass for white and hide in plain sight, straddle a dangerous line between two Americas. But as powerful forces close in to keep their family from claiming a future of their own, Mary and Martha are driven to desperate measures to save their mother and their family’s legacy. When survival demands they do the unthinkable, the sisters nevertheless fight for self-determination, dignity, and the inheritance they have long been denied.

Wanted features book and lyrics by Variety “Star to Watch” Angelica Chéri, a descendant of the Sisters Clarke, and music by Richard Rodgers Award–winning composer Ross Baum. The production is directed by Tony Award nominee and Obie Award® winner Stevie Walker-Webb, with choreography by Chelsey Arce.

Photo credit: Mikey Gulcicek

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