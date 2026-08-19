Video: Shirley MacLaine Looks Back on SWEET CHARITY in Rare Video

Shirley MacLaine has made a rare appearance in a new video discussing Sweet Charity, stating that it "didn't do very well." Ahead of Southampton Playhouse's screening of the 1969 film, the icon shared a message in a new video.

“Hi, Southampton Playhouse. Wish I could be with you,” she said in the video. “I would like to see Sweet Charity again. Now, while you’re watching it, remember how hard we worked."

She also commened on the film's performance at the box office, stating that it didn't perform well with audiences.

“And between you and me, it didn’t do very well, so I hope you guys like it."

Tickets to the screening are available here.

Inspired by Federico Fellini's Nights of Cabiria, Sweet Charity explores the turbulent love life of Charity Hope Valentine, a hopelessly romantic but chronically unlucky dance hall hostess in New York City.

Ariana DeBose was recently announced to be leading a new workshop production of the classic musical, with all-new direction and choreography by Tony Award nominees Jeff and Rick Kuperman.

With a hilarious book by Neil Simon and a quintessentially mid-1960s score by Cy Coleman (music) and Dorothy Fields (lyrics) that includes the songs “Big Spender,” “If My Friends Could See Me Now,” “The Rhythm of Life,” and “Baby, Dream Your Dream,” Sweet Charity captures all the energy, humor, and heartbreak of life in the Big City for one of musical theater’s most enduring and iconic optimists.

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