Darren Criss, Elizabeth Gillies, Lizzy McAlpine and More Set for A CELEBRATION OF RODGERS & HART

“A Celebration of Rodgers & Hart” presented at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall on Monday, October 5, 2026 at 7:30 pm will include performances by Lilli Cooper, Darren Criss, Michael Feinstein, Santino Fontana, Myles Frost, Elizabeth Gillies, Caissie Levy, Lizzy McAlpine, Molly Ringwald, Awa Sal Secka and more to be announced. The one-night-only concert will be directed by Danny Mefford (Kimberly Akimbo, Dear Evan Hansen), with musical direction by Andrew Resnick (Just In Time, Boop! The Musical), continuity by Richard LaGravenese (The Fisher King, Behind the Candelabra) and co-hosted by stars of screen and stage, Tony Goldwyn and Ethan Hawke.

An evening of timeless songs celebrating the legendary partnership of composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist Lorenz Hart. Featuring an all-star lineup of artists from Broadway and beyond, this one-night-only concert showcases beloved standards and rarely performed gems from one of the most influential songwriting teams in American musical theatre.

The evening will include such classics as: “Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered,” “Blue Moon,” “Glad to Be Unhappy,” “I Didn’t Know What Time It Was,” “I Wish I Were in Love Again,” “I’d Like to Poison Ivy,” “I’ll Tell the Man in the Street,” “It Never Entered My Mind,” “Manhattan,” “My Funny Valentine,” “Stonewall Moskowitz March,” “The Lady Is a Tramp,” “The Lion King,” “This Can’t Be Love,” “Where or When,” among others.

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