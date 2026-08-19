Anna Camp, Jasmine Cephas Jones and More to Star in 2:22 - A GHOST STORY Off-Broadway
The cast will also feature Finn Jones and Martin Marquez.
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The cast has been revealed for the New York Premiere of the Olivier Award-nominated stage thriller 2:22 – A GHOST STORY, set to begin performances October 20, 2026, at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Stage and screen star Anna Camp (True Blood, Pitch Perfect) is set to play Lauren, alongside Emmy and Grammy winner Jasmine Cephas Jones (Hamilton, “Blindspotting”) as Jenny, television and film favorite Finn Jones (Marvel’s “Iron Fist,” “Game of Thrones”) in his New York stage debut as Sam, and West End stage star Martin Marquez (Billy Elliot The Musical, “Hotel Babylon”) as Ben.
Following seven West End engagements, two record-breaking UK tours, and more than thirty productions across the globe, 2:22 – A Ghost Story draws New York audiences into an adrenaline-fueled night where secrets will emerge and ghosts may appear. Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn’t having any of it. When their friends Lauren and Ben come around for a housewarming dinner, a stirring debate ensues – can the dead really walk again? Belief and skepticism clash, but lingering beneath the argument is something strange and frightening…and that something is getting closer. So they’re going to stay up… until 2:22… and dare to discover the truth.
2:22 – A Ghost Story is written by Danny Robins, award-winning writer and creator of the hit BBC podcast The Battersea Poltergeist, and is directed by Matthew Dunster (Hangmen, The Hunger Games: On Stage) & Gabriel Vega Weissman (Guards at the Taj). The play begins previews on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, and opens on Thursday, November 5 for a strictly limited engagement of 13 weeks only, through Sunday, January 17, 2027 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.
The play’s New York Premiere production will feature set design by Anna Fleischle (Hangmen; Home, I’m Darling), costume design by Cindy Lin (Winter Wonderland, Dismantle This Room), lighting design by Lucy Carter (Home, I’m Darling; The Almighty Sometimes), sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound (Company, Hangmen), and illusions by Chris Fisher (Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Harry Potter & The Cursed Child). Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting (David Caparelliotis & Joe Gery), and Wagner Johnson Productions will serve as General Manager.