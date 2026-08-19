Producer Nathaniel Hill Will Release New Book 'The VIP Effect'

Tony Award-winning producer and founder and CEO of Broadway Plus, Nathaniel Hill, is releasing a book. The VIP Effect will be released in September 2026.

In The VIP Effect, Broadway entrepreneur Nathaniel Hill pulls back the curtain on the art and science of creating unforgettable experiences—those rare, human moments that move people and make them remember you forever. Drawing on his journey from theater producer to the founder of VIP experience platform Broadway Plus, Hill reveals the frameworks that luxury brands, creative leaders, and extraordinary hosts use to design emotional resonance at every level.

From last-minute Broadway crises to show-stopping triumphs, Hill takes you behind the curtain to show how the smallest details, and the feelings they create, can elevate any experience from ordinary to unforgettable. You’ll learn how to: make every interaction an act of thoughtful hospitality; build anticipation, deliver impeccably, and overdeliver in human, memorable ways; design joy and connection into your work, home, and relationships; and transform ordinary interactions into stories people will tell for years.

From backstage lessons to boardroom insights, Hill shows that “VIP” isn’t about fame or money but Very Intentional Planning. When you lead with care and design with feeling, you impact them for a lifetime. After all, luxury isn’t a price point. It’s how you make people feel.

About Nathaniel Hill

Tony Award-winning producer Nathaniel Hill is the founder and CEO of Broadway Plus, the first and only company to offer official VIP experiences and corporate events for Broadway shows. A producer, entrepreneur, and lifelong theater lover, Hill has built a career at the intersection of art, business, and human connection. His work has transformed how audiences engage with live entertainment, bringing fans closer to the performers, stories, and emotions that move them most. Described by Broadway News as an “industry thought leader,” Hill’s work in experience design has been covered by Forbes, SiriusXM, Entrepreneur, and the New York Times, and he has spoken at Advertising Week, BroadwayCon, Duke University, and NYU. He resides in New York City.

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming