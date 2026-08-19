Video: Julie Andrews, Carol Burnett, and More in STARRING DICK VAN DYKE Full Documentary





The complete documentary "Starring Dick Van Dyke" has been shared, and is available to watch now for free. The film chronicles the star’s career over eight decades, beginning with his stint as a radio DJ and slapstick nightclub act and through his breakthrough television gigs and movie roles.

In addition to his memorable work, the documentary features rare and never-before-seen footage and performance clips, as well as new, exclusive interviews with Julie Andrews, Carol Burnett, Jim Carrey, Ted Danson, Steve Martin, Conan O’Brien, Martin Short and more.

Also featured are archival interviews with Van Dyke’s former costars and colleagues, including Walter Cronkite, Sheldon Leonard, Rose Marie, Mary Tyler Moore and Carl Reiner.

This documentary originally aired on December 12, 2025 as part of PBS' American Masters.

Watch the full documentary here!

At 100 years old, Dick Van Dyke continues to remain one of the most popular and beloved performers in show business history. After winning a Tony for Bye Bye Birdie, he returned to the stage in the 1970s and '80s with national tours of The Music Man and Damn Yankees.

In 1961, his superstar status was solidified with the debut of The Dick Van Dyke Show on CBS, winning three Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy over the course of its six-season run. On the big screen, he starred in Bye Bye Birdie and Mary Poppins (1964). Other films include Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968), The Comic (1969), Dick Tracy (1990), the Night At The Museum films, the HBO documentary If You're Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast (2017), and Mary Poppins Returns (2018).

The filmmaker behind Starring Dick Van Dyke is John Scheinfeld, whose previous work includes writing, producing and directing the American Masters film This Is...Bob Hope, as well as theatrical documentaries The U.S. vs. John Lennon, Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary, The Happy Days of Garry Marshall and What The Hell Happened To Blood, Sweat & Tears?.

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