Nick Jonas Auditioned For FROZEN & Says It Was 'Terrible'

Nick Jonas is opening up about how he "bombed" his Frozen audition. While chatting with the stars of the animated feature on the Hey Jonas! podcast, the Broadway alum reveals that he went in for Kristoff, which was voiced by Jonathan Groff.

While interviewing Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, and Josh Gad at the D23 convention, the Last Five Years star revealed that he did not know he had to have anything prepared for the audition. Once he suggested "some musical theatre song," he said the audition went south.

“I went in, and they said, ‘Okay, what are you going to be singing today?’ I said, ‘Oh, I don’t know.’ They said, ‘What do you mean you don’t know?’ They’re like, ‘Do you have your sheet music?’ And I said, ‘No, no one told me I had...’ and so I just said, ‘Can you play something from,’ I don’t know what I said, some musical theater song. And I bombed the audition. It was terrible.”

While he admits to loving Groff in the role, Jonas joked that it "would have been better to cast me."

Frozen 3 picks up as Anna is getting ⁠married and arrives in cinemas in November of 2027. The latest installment in Disney's blockbuster animated franchise, a first look at new footage of the film and an exclusive performance of a song from Olaf were debuted at the convention.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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