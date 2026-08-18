Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 18, 2026- PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Begins Broadway Previews and More

Video: THE WEDDING SINGER at John W. Engeman Theater

by Joshua Wright

A new promotional video from the John W. Engeman Theater is spotlighting its ongoing production of THE WEDDING SINGER, currently running at the Northport, New York venue through August 23, 2026. The clip serves as a reminder for audiences to catch the show before its run concludes.. (more...)

Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Susan Egan & More Honored as Disney Legends

by Rachel Stone

Watch videos of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Susan Egan, Anne Hathaway, and more being honored by Mandy Gonzalez, James Monroe Iglehart, Nikki M. James, Jordan Fisher, Auliʻi Cravalho, Ashley Brown, Ann Sanders, Kyra Belle Johnson, and Anneliese van der Pol.. (more...)