Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 18, 2026- PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Begins Broadway Previews and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 18, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 18, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, Broadway!
Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Let's dive into yesterday's biggest stories from the theatre world and beyond.
On stage, PARANORMAL ACTIVITY kicked off its first preview at the August Wilson Theatre, while exciting casting news came down for THE IMAGINARY INVALID, featuring Rachel Bloom, Brooks Ashmanskas, Dylan Baker and more. Looking ahead, 10 THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOU is coming to Broadway in 2027, and THE FANTASTICKS arrived on the marquee.
In other news, Ariana Madix is returning to Broadway, and we got all the details from The Festival's epic RENT reunion. Meanwhile, industry moves included Ari Emanuel's Mari acquiring 7 Broadway theatres, and Broadway Week ticket sales launching.
And don't miss our Daily Word Game today!
|The Front Page
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Photos/Video: Go Inside the First Preview for PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway
PARANORMAL ACTIVITY began performances on Friday, August 14, 2026, and officially opens Tuesday, August 25, 2026 at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre for a strictly limited, 20-week run. Check out photos and video from inside the big night here!
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Rachel Bloom, Brooks Ashmanskas, Dylan Baker & More Join THE IMAGINARY INVALID on Broadway
Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced the complete cast and design team for the upcoming production of The Imaginary Invalid by Molière translated by Doug Skinner, adapted by Tony Award winner Bill Irwin (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) with direction by Tony Award nominee Brandon J. Dirden (Waiting for Godot) making his Broadway directorial debut.
|Must Watch
|Video: Neil Patrick Harris, Megan Hilty & More Perform Disney Parks Medley at D23
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Broadway's best celebrating some of Disney Parks' iconic animatronics. Led by Neil Patrick Harris, the number featured Megan Hilty, Darren Criss, Skylar Astin, Paige O'Hara, Jack McBrayer, Tig Notaro, and Jack McBrayer.. (more...)
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Video: THE WEDDING SINGER at John W. Engeman Theater
Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Susan Egan & More Honored as Disney Legends
Video: Watch Highlights from The Festival, with Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More
|Hot Photos
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|Up on the Marquee: THE FANTASTICKS Arrives on Broadway
by Jennifer Broski
Next up at Second Stage Theater is the Broadway premiere of The Fantasticks, which is set to begin performances on Thursday, October 22 and officially open on Monday, November 16 at Broadway's Hayes Theater for a limited 15-week engagement. Check out photos of the new marquee here.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Nicole Rosky
New York City Tourism + Conventions, the official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau for the five boroughs of New York City, today announced the start of ticket sales for NYC Broadway Week Fall 2026. Beginning tomorrow, August 18 at 10am, audiences can book 2-for-1 tickets for 25 shows.. (more...)
Ari Emanuel's Mari Just Bought 7 Broadway Theatres for $6B
by Alex Freeman
Ari Emanuel's Mari acquires ATG Entertainment for $6B, gaining 7 Broadway theatres. Dori Berinstein joins CTI, Antonia Franceschi leads NY Theatre Ballet, NYC teens get free ticket lottery, and Salzburg Festival presses on without an AD.. (more...)
Creative Confluence Fund to Launch $1.4 Million Grant Program in Kansas City
by Chloe Rabinowitz
ArtsKC, Charlotte Street, and the Hall Family Foundation launched a two-year pilot grant program supporting artists and small arts organizations in three Kansas City area neighborhoods.. (more...)
THE SWEET LIFE: THE RUTH HUNT STORY to Hold NYC Workshop at The Theater Center
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Sweet Life: The Ruth Hunt Story will receive a one-performance-only New York industry workshop presentation at the Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center. . (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The complete cast has been revealed for Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen, a new musical with music & lyrics by Tony and Grammy Award-winner Duncan Sheik and book by Leah Nanako Winkler.. (more...)
Ariana Madix Will Return to Broadway in JUST IN TIME
by Nicole Rosky
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Emmy Award nominated television host Ariana Madix (“Love Island USA”) will star as Connie Francis in JUST IN TIME at Circle in the Square Theatre. . (more...)
10 THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOU to Open on Broadway in 2027
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The new Broadway musical 10 Things I Hate About You will begin performances on Broadway in August 2027. The musical is based on the beloved 1999 film written by Karen McCullah and Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith.. (more...)
Norbert Leo Butz Slams Negative Review of BIG FISH During His Performance at The Festival
by Michael Gioia
During a performance at The Festival, Norbert Leo Butz serenaded fans with a performance of 'Fight the Dragons' from the 2013 Broadway musical 'Big Fish' — but wanted to get something off his chest beforehand.. (more...)
What It Was Like at The Festival and All the Details From the Epic RENT Reunion
by Michael Gioia
If you missed the nonstop Broadway-filled weekend at The Festival, BroadwayWorld has you covered with a full recap. The three-door outdoor event featured endless performances from your favorite performers all weekend long.. (more...)
Troy Iwata Will Join Cast of HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY
by Nicole Rosky
Producer Alan Kliffer announced today that Troy Iwata will join the company of Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody as ‘Shane Hollander’ beginning Monday, August 31. He succeeds Aaron Alcaraz who, as previously announced, will complete his run on Sunday, August 30. . (more...)
Review: BBC PROMS: MARVIN GAYE - PRINCE OF SOUL, Royal Albert Hall
by Debbie Gilpin
At 7pm on Friday, wildfire alerts pinged on phones across the UK - but for those of us in the Royal Albert Hall it served as an early warning system for the heat that would be generated by the BBC Proms tribute to Marvin Gaye. Backed by the BBC Concert Orchestra and the LJ Singers, assembled artists Luke James, Vula Malinga, CHERISE, Wayne Hernandez, and BAELY turned the soul up to eleven, giving everyone in the auditorium a night to remember.. (more...)
Full Cast Set for Jonathan Groff-Led AS YOU LIKE IT At RSC, Stratford upon Avon
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Royal Shakespeare Company has revealed the full cast for Daniel Evans’ production of William Shakespeare’s As You Like It, playing in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon.. (more...)
Review: BBC PROMS: ELGAR'S CELLO CONCERTO, Royal Albert Hall
by Louise Penn
With a trio of 20th century classics, this Prom is competent and enjoyable, but lacking that touch of something special.. (more...)
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