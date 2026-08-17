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Video: Watch Highlights from The Festival, with Audra McDonald,  Kelli O'Hara, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More

The Festival took place in Kingston, New York on August 14-16.

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 Over the weekend, The Festival, a three-day outdoor event taking place at Hutton Brickyards Riverfront Hotel + Venue in Kingston, New York, luanched as a first-of-its-kind celebration of Broadway’s greatest hits and brightest stars.

 Among the many performers were Christopher Jackson, Alex Newell, Amber Ardolino, Eva Noblezada, Mandy Gonzalez, Reeve Carney, Seth Rudetsky, Solea Pfeiffer, Tommy Bracco, Kelli O'Hara, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Andrew Barth Feldman, Denée Benton, Jenn Colella, Lauren Patten, and many more. Plus, the event included a 30th Anniversary RENT reunion featuring nearly the entire original Broadway cast including Adam Pascal, Aiko Nakasone, Anthony Rapp, Byron Utley, Daphne Ruben-Vega, Fredi Walker-Brown, Gilles Chiasson, Gwen Stewart, Kristen Lee Kelly, Rodney Hicks, Taye Diggs, Timothy Britten Parker, and Wilson Jermaine Heredia.

Check out photos from Day 1 and Day 2 and catch up on some of the performances below!  

Mandy Gonzalez performs "As If We Never Said Goodbye":

Jasmine Amy Rogers sings "Something to Shout About"

Adam Pascal and Daphne Rubin-Vega sing "Another Day":

Norbert Leo Butz sings "Fight the Dragons":

Patti Murin sings "If I Were a Bell":

Nasia Thomas sings Jason Robert Brown:

Jenn Colella sings "Come to My Window":

Renée Elise Goldsberry sings "The Circle of Life":

Lena Hall sings "The Origin of Love":

Kelli O'Hara and daughter, Charalotte, sing "Both Sides Now":

Original Rent Cast sings "La Vie Boheme"

Lauren Patten sings "I Miss the Mountains":

Andrew Barth Feldman sings "For Forever":

Denée Benton sings "What Baking Can Do":

Brian Stokes Mitchell sings "Man of la Mancha":

Audra McDonald sings "I Am What I Am":

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