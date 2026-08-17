Ariana Madix Will Return to Broadway in JUST IN TIME

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Emmy Award nominated television host Ariana Madix (“Love Island USA”) will star as Connie Francis in Just in Time at Circle in the Square Theatre. Just in Time is the only musical of the 2024-2025 season to have recouped its capitalization.

Madix will begin a limited engagement on Saturday, September 12, 2026, and will play her final performance on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

Madix said: “It’s a pinch me moment to be able to come home to the Broadway stage and all I could have ever hoped for. I am beyond excited to work with the legends behind Just in Time and to entertain audiences at one of my favorite theaters in the city!”

Jeremy Jordan returns to Broadway as Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. Just in Time is an exhilarating new musical that will transport audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge), Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife,” with a cast that includes Jeremy Jordan (Newsies), Olivia Holt (Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger), Carrie St. Louis (Wicked), Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte (Jerome Robbins’ Broadway), Joe Barbara (A Bronx Tale The Musical), Drama Desk Award nominee Emily Bergl (Good Night, Oscar), Lance Roberts (The Music Man), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), Christine Cornish (Kiss Me, Kate), Julia Grondin (Funny Girl), Valeria Yamin (Moulin Rouge!), Jaime Foord (Broadway debut), Tari Kelly (Mr. Saturday Night), Matt Magnusson (A Wonderful World), Jeffrey Schecter (A Chorus Line), and Tristen Buettel (Boop! The Musical). Whitney Levitt joins the company as Sandra Dee beginning Tuesday, December 1, 2026.

Just in Time began performances Monday, March 31, 2025, and opened to critical acclaim on Saturday, April 26, 2025, and has a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight (Side Man) and Isaac Oliver (Intimacy Idiot, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), music supervision and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Andrew Resnick (Parade), Outer Critic Circle and Drama Desk Award-winning orchestrations by Tony nominees Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, choreography by Shannon Lewis (“Saturday Night Live,” Fosse) and is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin. Just in Time features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane (Death Becomes Her), costume design by eight-time Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge!), lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (Here Lies Love) and sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Maybe Happy Ending). Live Wire Theatrical is the General Manager.

Just in Time on Broadway is produced by Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens and John Frost. The production is co-produced by Thomas M. Neff, Evamere Entertainment, Cynthia J. Tong, Mary Maggio, Mickey Liddell & Pete Shilaimon, Crossroads Live Group, Richard Batchelder, Peter May, Tom Tuft, Merrie L. Davis, Lang Entertainment Group, Silva Theatrical Group, Wild Oak Media, Alchemation, Aleri Entertainment, Craig Balsam, Matthew Blank, Creative Partners Productions, Drew & Dane Productions, Eric and Julie Fisher, Frankly Spoken Productions, Good Soup Entertainment, Marguerite Steed Hoffman, Barry and Brooke Josephson, Willette and Manny Klausner, James L. Nederlander, John Gore Organization, No Guarantees Productions, Oliva C. Middleton, Ira Pittelman, Power Arts, Janet and Marvin Rosen, Shake & Stir, Signature Theatre, The Shubert Organization, 2 On The Aisle, Agrawal Turchin, Kades Windsor, Moellenberg Norman, Sirens BB, Suzi Dietz and Lenny Beer, Amy Abrams, Brian Schwartz and Ted Chapin.

Ariana Madix (Connie Francis). Star of stage and screen, 2026 Emmy-nominated Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program, one of Variety’s Most Powerful Women in Reality TV, a New York Times Best-Selling author and Critic’s Choice award-winning television personality, Ariana Madix always had dreams of becoming an actress. Those dreams propelled her towards her goal of starring on Broadway and she honed her craft at Flagler College where she earned a BFA in Theater. Upon graduation, she packed up her bags and moved to NYC where she studied at NYU’s famous Tisch School before those dreams led her to working in film and television in Los Angeles.

Soon after relocating to Los Angeles, Ariana had feature film credits under belt including “Working It Out” (winner of the 2011 Appalachian Film Festival) and “Dead End” with Vivica A. Fox. Ariana has stayed true to her love for comedy and has been seen in the sitcoms “Dads” (Fox), and “Anger Management” (FX). She has also starred in numerous College Humor Originals skits for the popular YouTube Channel, amassing millions of views. She joined the cast of the long-running Bravo’s Emmy nominated series “Vanderpump Rules” after being approached while bartending at Hollywood hotspot, SUR. On screen and off, her wit, charm and honesty have made her a favorite of brands and fans alike.

A self-described superfan, Ariana made her Love Island USA debut with a cameo in Season 5. Her genuine fandom and vibrant personality led Peacock to name her permanent host starting with Season 6 in 2024 reinvigorating the franchise and attracting a new and engaged fanbase setting the stage for even greater success. Madix returned as host for Season 7, which quickly became Peacock’s most-watched original series ever. Over its six-week run, the season amassed a staggering 18.4 billion minutes watched smashing platform records. Ariana’s stylish flair and authentic enthusiasm have not only endeared her to fans but also helped Love Island USA reach unprecedented heights. From reenergizing Season 6 to anchoring Season 7’s historic breakout success, she has become an integral part of the show’s modern identity and cultural phenomenon and has extended that as host of the Love Island USA companion show, Love Island Games.

In 2023 she joined the cast of the long-running and Emmy Award nominated ABC hit series, Dancing with the Stars, where she captured third place and the hearts of millions across America.

2024 became the year Ariana realized her lifelong ambition of seeing her name in lights on Broadway, making her debut in the famed role of Roxie Hart in “Chicago”, the longest running Broadway show of all time. She debuted to rave reviews and accolades from even the most seasoned of theatre writers and broke long-standing Box Office records along the way. Her smash success triggered another appearance in the musical in August of that same year, again to sold out audiences and box office reward. In 2024, Ariana performed in the beloved Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade atop the Peacock float to a record setting television audience in the Parade’s 98th year in existence and in 2025 guest starred on the hit ABC series “Will Trent” and has a recurring role the NBC comedy “St. Denis,” setting audiences ablaze with her appearances.

Recently she was named one of Variety’s Most Powerful Women in Reality TV for the second year in a row, a rare feat. Ariana received two People’s Choice Award nominations, “Reality TV Star,” and “Reality Competition Contestant” winning the latter award in 2024. She was also named the prestigious Critic’s Choice Real TV Female Star of the Year. In 2023 she was named “Reality TV Star of the Year” by a leading entertainment publication, US Weekly.

Her cocktail recipe book Single AF: Drinks for Bad Bitches soared to the top of best seller lists upon its release in 2023 cementing Ariana’s achievement as a New York Times Best-Selling Author. The book chronicles the stages of a relationship and is the smash success follow-up to her 2019 book from HarperCollins FANCY AF COCKTAILS: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers, which was an Amazon Best Seller.

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Photo Credit: Carl Bembridge

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