Get 2-for-1 Tickets to 25 Shows for Broadway Week Fall 2026

New York City Tourism + Conventions, the official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau for the five boroughs of New York City, today announced the start of ticket sales for NYC Broadway Week Fall 2026. Beginning tomorrow, August 18 at 10am, audiences can book 2-for-1 tickets for 25 shows, with upgraded tickets available at time of purchase for select shows. Performances run from Tuesday, September 8, through Sunday, September 20, at nyctourism.com/broadway-week.

“After an unforgettable summer that brought the world to New York City, Broadway takes center stage this fall,” said Julie Coker, President and CEO of New York City Tourism + Conventions. “Since launching in 2011, NYC Broadway Week has generated more than $200 million in revenue while making it easier for New Yorkers and visitors to experience the magic of Broadway at a value. With 2-for-1 tickets across participating shows and select opportunities to upgrade seats, this twice-yearly program continues to open the doors to some of the world’s most celebrated theater experiences.”

NYC Broadway Week Fall 2026 participating shows include:

& Juliet

Aladdin

The Book of Mormon

Buena Vista Social Club

Chicago

The Great Gatsby

Hadestown

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Just in Time**

The Lion King

The Lost Boys**

Maybe Happy Ending

MJ the Musical

Oh, Mary!

Operation Mincemeat

The Outsiders

Paranormal Activity**

The Rocky Horror Show**

Schmigadoon!**

School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play**

Six

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Titaníque**

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Wicked

*Subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply.

**New participants in NYC Broadway Week.

NYC Broadway Week is produced by NYC Tourism + Conventions in partnership with The Broadway League. Since its launch in winter 2011, NYC Broadway Week has cumulatively sold more than 3 million tickets, generating over $222.2 million in revenue for Broadway.

“NYC Broadway Week is about opening the door for more people to experience the remarkable range of productions on Broadway,” said Jason Laks, President of The Broadway League. “We’re proud to continue our partnership with New York City Tourism + Conventions to help audiences discover the excitement of live theatre.”

Theatergoers can browse participating shows by filters including “Genre,” “Tony Award Winners,” “Accessibility,” “Last Chance,” “New Participants” and “Type.” Promotional partners for NYC Broadway Week include Amtrak, Telecharge and Audience Rewards.

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