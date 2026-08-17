Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Susan Egan & More Honored as Disney Legends

11 new Disney Legends were honored during a star-studded ceremony on Sunday, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Susan Egan, Anne Hathaway, the Jonas Brothers, and more. Capping off the largest D23 convention to date, the ceremony also honored Chris Berman, Jerry Bruckheimer, Eric Goldberg, Bob Iger, Kim Irvine, Dwayne Johnson, and Alan Tudyk.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the Awards Ceremony paid tribute to the newest class of Disney Legends who received the company's highest honor. The full ceremony is now available to watch on Disney+.

Each Disney Legend was honored by a special tribute filled with videos highlighting their work, including performances from Mandy Gonzalez, James Monroe Iglehart, Nikki M. James, Jordan Fisher, Auliʻi Cravalho, Ashley Brown, Ann Sanders, Kyra Belle Johnson, and Anneliese van der Pol.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, with a musical medley that included some of Miranda's beloved hit songs from Moana, Encanto, and Hamilton.

Auliʻi Cravalho, who sang Miranda's Oscar-nominated "How Far I'll Go" as Moana in the hit animated film, presented him with this award. As he accepted the honor, he sang his own version of "Part of Your World."

Stars like Mandy Gonzalez, James Monroe Iglehart, Nikki M. James, Jordan Fisher, and more performed some of Miranda's greatest Disney hits.

After Miranda stored his speech inside a VHS copy of The Little Mermaid, he had Jodi Benson sign the case.

Susan Egan was honored with a musical performance from many of the performers who followed in her footsteps as Belle in Disney's musical Beauty and the Beast, including Ashley Brown, Ann Sanders, Kyra Belle Johnson, and Anneliese van der Pol.

Pop superstars KATSEYE performed a cover of 'I Won't Say I'm in Love' from Hercules.

Kyra Belle Johnson introduced Egan as she accepted the honor.

Anne Hathaway was honored with a presentation from The Devil Wears Prada 2 director David Frankel and a special video message from Anna Wintour.

Samantha Barks' Closing Performance

Closing the ceremony, Samantha Barks – who was announced to star in the West End's The Greatest Showman at D23 – performed 'A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes' before the 2026 Disney Legends inductees took a group photo on stage alongside Disney characters.

The Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers had a presentation from Vanessa Hudgens, who spoke about the brothers' indelible connection and decades-long work across Disney's brands.

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