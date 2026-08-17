Troy Iwata Will Join Cast of HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY

Producer Alan Kliffer announced today that Troy Iwata will join the company of Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody as ‘Shane Hollander’ beginning Monday, August 31. He succeeds Aaron Alcaraz who, as previously announced, will complete his run on Sunday, August 30. Originally scheduled as an 8-week run, the critically acclaimed production has been extended twice and is playing Off-Broadway at The Culture Club through Sunday, November 1.

Inspired by the hit show about hockey, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody follows starry-eyed golden boy Shane Hollander on his journey from power center to power bottom.

Relive all of the moments from the show that made you wet (with tears) up close on the small-stage by an incredible cast of Broadway actors who thought they were auditioning to be in Season 2. Sporting a bop-infused score, scene-stealing cameos by characters like "Rose Landry" and "Ilya's Ass", and time jumps absolutely no one can keep track of, audiences will find themselves hot, bothered, and probably saying, "....Girl!"

Because with love, sometimes it comes when you least expect it... and sometimes, it comes hands-free. So, grab a Canada Dry and join us for this hot and steamy romp!

The current cast features Jay Armstrong Johnson as ‘Ilya Rozanov’ and Aaron Alcaraz as ‘Shane Hollander,’ with Ryann Redmond, Cherry Torres, and Ryan Duncan rounding out the ensemble, and Shelby Acosta, Daniel Brackett, Dean Cestari and Sujaya Sunkara as standbys. As previously announced, current company member Shelby Acosta will assume the role of ‘Shane’s Mom & Others’ beginning Thursday, September 10. Cherry Torres will take her final bow in the production on Wednesday, September 9.

The creative team for Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody includes Dylan MarcAurele (Book, Music, Lyrics and Orchestrations), Alan Kliffer (Direction), Brooke & Tiffany Engen (Choreography), Mateo Chavez Lewis (Music Direction), Sully Ross (Scenic Design), Brendan McCann (Costume Design), Devin Cameron (Lighting Design), Germán Martinez (Sound Design), and Ann James (Intimacy Coordinator/Sensitivity Specialist).

An original cast album will be released by Center Stage Records on September 18.

BIOGRAPHY

Troy Iwata (Shane Hollander) Theatre: Be More Chill (Broadway & Off-Broadway); Shrek The Musical (The Muny); La Cage aux Folles (The Muny); Waitress (The Muny). Television: Correspondent on “The Daily Show” (Comedy Central); “Too Much” (Netflix); “The Perfect Couple” (Netflix); “WeCrashed” (Apple TV+); “Dash & Lily” (Netflix); “New Amsterdam” (NBC); “Ray Donovan” (Showtime). Film: Summoning Sylvia, Space Cadet, What Lies Below. Vocalist on the Wicked, Wicked: For Good, and Mean Girls soundtracks. Named one of Variety’s Top 10 Comics to Watch in 2024.

Photo Credit: Austin Ruffer

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming