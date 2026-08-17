Full Cast Set for Jonathan Groff-Led AS YOU LIKE IT in the West End

The Royal Shakespeare Company has revealed the full cast for Daniel Evans’ production of William Shakespeare’s As You Like It, playing in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon, from Saturday 26 September – Saturday 7 November 2026.

Elliot Barnes-Worrell will play Orlando, joining the previously announced Tony Award-winning Broadway actor Jonathan Groff as Rosalind and Fisayo Akinade as Celia. Gary Wilmot will play the dual roles of Duke Frederick and Duke Senior, with Richard McCabe as Jaques and Greg Haiste as Touchstone.

The full company includes Fisayo Akinade (Celia), Elliot Barnes-Worrell (Orlando), Giles Cooper (Le Beau), Jamal Franklin (Ensemble), Jonathan Groff (Rosalind), Greg Haiste (Touchstone), Steffan Harri (Gwilym/Syr Osian), Steffan Hughes (Ensemble/Vocal Captain), Rhys Parry Jones (Corin/Hymen/a Lord at Court/a Lord in Arden), Edward Judge (Charles the Wrestler/Silvius), Gareth Kennerley (First Lord in Arden/Ensemble), Luke McCall (Amiens), Richard McCabe (Jaques), Tim Preston (Phoebe/a Lord at Court), Caleb Roberts (Oliver), Gareth Snook (Adam/Audrey) and Gary Wilmot (Duke Frederick/Duke Senior).

‘If I were a woman…’ Rosalind is banished from the court of Duke Frederick – but not before she and young Orlando fall for each other. Seeking out her exiled father in the Forest of Arden with her devoted cousin Celia, Rosalind disguises herself as a young man, Ganymede.

In fear of his own life, Orlando also escapes to the forest and soon runs into Ganymede, who pledges to cure his lovesickness. But in order to do so, Orlando has to woo her… or rather, he has to woo ‘him’. Then the games commence. Daniel Evans directs an all-male company in Shakespeare’s most sweet-natured comedy, where love is love – no matter where it falls.

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