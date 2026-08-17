10 THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOU to Open on Broadway in 2027

The new Broadway musical 10 Things I Hate About You will begin performances on Broadway exactly one year from today, on August 17, 2027. Based on the beloved 1999 Touchstone Pictures film written by Karen McCullah and Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith, 10 Things I Hate About You features a book by eight-time Emmy Award nominee and Golden Globe Award-winner Lena Dunham and award-winning playwright Jessica Huang, music and lyrics by GRAMMY Award nominee Carly Rae Jepsen and GRAMMY Award-winner Ethan Gruska, direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon, and music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by two-time Tony and GRAMMY Award-winner Tom Kitt. Casting, additional creative team and theater information will be announced at a later date. In July, BroadwayWorld reported that 10 Things I Hate About You was hosting an open call for three of the main roles of of Kat, Bianca, and Patrick.

10 Things I Hate About You takes us back to the halls of Padua High. Amid the crushes, cliques, and teenage angst, two sisters set out to define themselves on their own terms. This rebellious new musical is about growing up, discovering yourself, and refusing to live by others’ expectations.

A retelling of William Shakespeare’s 1594 play The Taming of the Shrew, the 1999 film version of 10 Things I Hate About You was a box office hit, and gained cult status thanks to its insightful examination of suburban teenage life in the 90s, and the nuanced portrayal of sisterhood. It also famously launched the careers of Julia Stiles, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Heath Ledger and featured Ledger’s now-iconic cover of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You.” Since its release, the film has been celebrated by critics and fans alike, and has been included in lists such as Entertainment Weekly’s Best High School Movies of All Time. 10 Things I Hate About You is produced by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

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